Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
fallriverreporter.com
Letter to the editor: Public safety at risk as dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores
Due to Cape Cod’s expanding seal overpopulation problem, the dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores as well. As a former elected public official, and current candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, I feel an urgent need to speak out on this highly neglected issue. Public...
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
capecod.com
Excursion vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – An excursion vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
wgbh.org
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
Lightning strike sets Cape Cod fishing boat on fire, damages sailboat, officials say
A lightning strike caused damage to two Cape Cod boats Tuesday, including setting one on fire, officials said. At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to Onset Harbor for a sailboat that was struck by lightning, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said, adding that there was someone on board.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
capecod.com
HazMat technicians called to Falmouth
FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
Beaches in Cape Cod town closed to swimming after Portuguese man o’ war sighting
YARMOUTH, Mass. — Some beaches in a popular Cape Cod town were closed to swimming on Monday after a Portuguese man o’ war was spotted in the area. A man o’ war sighting was reported in Yarmouth, prompting the closure of all beaches on the south side of town, according to the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
People
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony
A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a...
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents fed up with littered needles at Roxbury park
BOSTON — Parents and kids who frequent Clifford Park in Roxbury say they feel like they’re fighting an uphill battle against littered needles and open drug use. Boston 25 News has been reporting on the issues plaguing Clifford Park and the surrounding area for years now. Community activist...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
capeandislands.org
Heavy rain could cause spike in fecal bacteria on swimming beaches, officials say
Intense rains this week could flush more fecal bacteria into local waters, county officials say. High levels of the bacteria forced closures at five Falmouth beaches — New Silver Beach, Megansett Beach Woodneck Beach, Chapoquoit Beach, and Chapoquoit Associates Front Beach,— on the same day in mid-July. The...
Comments / 0