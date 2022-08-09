ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
HASTINGS, NE
Scooter’s Coffee Opens Second Location In Hastings

Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Week August 15-19 August 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // Hastings, NE - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its convenient drive-thru specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at West 33rd Stredd & Osborne Drive East in Hastings, Nebraska. To celebrate, the location will be hosting a Grand Opening Week Monday, August 15 - Friday, August 19.
HASTINGS, NE
Hastings, NE
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention

LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
HASTINGS, NE
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday

HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
JUNIATA, NE
One killed in Adams County train accident

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Figure-8 hot shoes burn up York County Fair track

YORK – The track was fast and so were the 33 cars that showed up to race the figure-8 track Saturday night at the York County Fair. With the grandstands full to near overflowing, the field was divided into three classes: Open, Compact and Stock. The Open (unlimited) winner...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Surprise truck inspections held in York County

YORK, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Governor Ricketts addresses Nebraska’s future plans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The future plans of Nebraska was discussed as Governor Pete Ricketts attended this year’s Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit. The event was held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center and is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development. Governor Ricketts spoke on Nebraska’s plan to enhance the Real Workforce Housing Program.
NEBRASKA STATE
New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Reinke To Build Apartment Complex In Deshler

Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. in Deshler continues to grow and invest in the local community. Reinke is a worldwide leader in the development and production of precision irrigation equipment. With that leadership position comes the need to add more personnel to support its growth. Chris Roth, Reinke President stated, “We...
DESHLER, NE

