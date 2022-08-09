Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
KSNB Local4
First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens Second Location In Hastings
Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Week August 15-19 August 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // Hastings, NE - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its convenient drive-thru specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at West 33rd Stredd & Osborne Drive East in Hastings, Nebraska. To celebrate, the location will be hosting a Grand Opening Week Monday, August 15 - Friday, August 19.
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention
LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
News Channel Nebraska
6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday
HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
KSNB Local4
One killed in Adams County train accident
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
York News-Times
Figure-8 hot shoes burn up York County Fair track
YORK – The track was fast and so were the 33 cars that showed up to race the figure-8 track Saturday night at the York County Fair. With the grandstands full to near overflowing, the field was divided into three classes: Open, Compact and Stock. The Open (unlimited) winner...
News Channel Nebraska
Surprise truck inspections held in York County
YORK, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
KSNB Local4
Governor Ricketts addresses Nebraska’s future plans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The future plans of Nebraska was discussed as Governor Pete Ricketts attended this year’s Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit. The event was held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center and is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development. Governor Ricketts spoke on Nebraska’s plan to enhance the Real Workforce Housing Program.
Nebraska State Patrol alleges 100 lbs of weed found in Nissan Maxima
A trooper observed a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
KSNB Local4
New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...
KETV.com
Two people arrested after Nebraska State Patrol finds more than 100 pounds of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. — Two people were arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 80. Around 1 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal near Giltner and initiated a traffic stop, according to authorities.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Police say a man bloodied a Planet Fitness toilet & flushed needle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested after police say he caused quite the scene at the Planet Fitness in Grand Island this week. Authorities tell Channel 8 this all started a little after 7:00 last night. They were contacted about a man who appeared to be under...
hebronjournalregister.com
Reinke To Build Apartment Complex In Deshler
Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. in Deshler continues to grow and invest in the local community. Reinke is a worldwide leader in the development and production of precision irrigation equipment. With that leadership position comes the need to add more personnel to support its growth. Chris Roth, Reinke President stated, “We...
