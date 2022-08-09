ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Colonial Theatre to Host Screening of ‘Hidden Figures’ and Conversation with Darla Wolfe on Aug. 26

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0I0W_0hAIsZWj00
Image via The Colonial Theatre

Phoenixville’s historic Colonial Theatre will host a screening of Hidden Figures, a 2016 film that tells the story of a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program, on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 PM in the 1903 Theatre.

A conversation with information technologist Darla Wolfe will follow the screening.

The event, part of the national Science on Screen initiative, is presented in partnership with The Fund for Women & Girls. Science on Screen is a grant-funded program that pairs film screenings with presentations by notable speakers in STEM fields. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Colonial Theatre has participated in the program.

In Hidden Figures, three brilliant African-American women at NASA — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world.

Wolfe, an innovative executive who uses technology to drive business transformation and growth, will then address the impact of women and people of color on technological advancements past, present, and future. Wolfe is passionate about bringing the power of tech to the forefront of society and believes access to STEAM (Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering, and Math) education, especially among women and underserved populations, is critical to driving ethical advances in technology.

Purchase tickets for the screening of Hidden Figures and conversation with Darla Wolfe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGncK_0hAIsZWj00
Image via The Colonial Theatre

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Her 1st Novel at 70 Is All About Rum Raisin and Romance

Harriet Fry, a 1995 alumna of Neumann University, decided it was time to try her hand at fiction writing. After decades of writing non-fiction, Harriet Fry started with a fictional short story that soon took on a life of its own, culminating in the novel Rum Raisin Rendezvous, about a breezy summer romance set in Miami.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Phoenixville, PA
Society
Phoenixville, PA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Katherine Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Performance Info#Hidden Figures#Space Race#African American#Screen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy