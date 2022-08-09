Colonial Theatre to Host Screening of ‘Hidden Figures’ and Conversation with Darla Wolfe on Aug. 26

Image via The Colonial Theatre

Phoenixville’s historic Colonial Theatre will host a screening of Hidden Figures, a 2016 film that tells the story of a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program, on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 PM in the 1903 Theatre.

A conversation with information technologist Darla Wolfe will follow the screening.

The event, part of the national Science on Screen initiative, is presented in partnership with The Fund for Women & Girls. Science on Screen is a grant-funded program that pairs film screenings with presentations by notable speakers in STEM fields. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Colonial Theatre has participated in the program.

In Hidden Figures, three brilliant African-American women at NASA — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world.

Wolfe, an innovative executive who uses technology to drive business transformation and growth, will then address the impact of women and people of color on technological advancements past, present, and future. Wolfe is passionate about bringing the power of tech to the forefront of society and believes access to STEAM (Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering, and Math) education, especially among women and underserved populations, is critical to driving ethical advances in technology.