Effective: 2022-08-12 17:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 539 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has moved west of Kykotsmovi, Hotevilla and Second Mesa in western Navajo and far eastern Coconino counties. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coalmine Canyon Chapter House, Hard Rock, Tolani Lake, Kykotsmovi Village, Hotevilla, Hopi Reservation, Shongopovi, Second Mesa and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 337 and 391. State Route 87 between mile markers 395 and 406. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Little Colorado River, Tonahakaad Spring, Oraibi Wash, Dinnebito Wash, Saltwater Wash, Moenkopi Wash, Gold Spring Wash, Begashibito Wash, Tohachi Wash, Haada Is Taani Di Wash, Paiute Trail Wash, Polacca Wash, Wepo Wash, Little Mexican Spring Wash, Antelope Wash, Jeddito Wash and Coyote Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO