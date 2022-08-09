Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical wave less favorable for gradual development
A tropical wave is still producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic Ocean, and environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said gradual development is still possible during the next few days, but nothing more than a tropical wave. Next...
Why has it been so dry in South Florida? What to know as hurricane season ramps up
Aside from a few isolated downpours, the grounds of Palm Beach County have been significantly drier than normal this rainy season, but that's likely to change as peak hurricane season ramps up. Since May 15, rainfall in Palm Beach County is nearly 4 inches lower than normal for this time...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Jupiter boat captain saves Cuban migrant stranded at sea for 4 days
JUPITER, Fla. — It was Friday, Aug. 5, and boat captain Ross Larson headed to the Keys to fish with his buddies the last day before the lobster season kicked in. Twenty miles off the coast the weather took a turn and they were about to head in when ... this happened:
visitindianrivercounty.com
It’s A Dogs World In Indian River
Want to plan a vacation but don’t want to leave your furry friend behind? Many people consider their dogs to be family members not – just pets – and leaving them behind can be difficult. With several hotel options, places to play, and even a mobile vet, Indian River County is the perfect place to plan a pet-friendly family vacation.
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
Brightline Offers Concert Rides
Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
New project will bring homes, restaurants to Palm Beach Gardens
More housing and a new town center with dining, hotels and a grocery store will soon be under construction in Palm Beach Gardens.
veronews.com
Sea Colony unit ‘by far the prettiest condo currently on market’
After visiting Florida’s West Coast for 10 winters, Rodney and Kimberly Miller felt like it was getting too crowded. So they began looking for a place with a more laid-back environment for their southern sojourns. Fortuitously, a neighbor near their Sunapee, New Hampshire, home mentioned Vero Beach and the...
austinnews.net
Margaritaville at Sea: How to Book a Last-Minute Getaway
PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Last-minute getaways are always exciting - the thrill of an unexpected chance to relax or spend time with your partner or friends sends you right to your computer or phone to start making plans. Savvy travelers know how to optimize their trip to ensure it's affordable, convenient and, most of all, enjoyable, and with reports showing that cruises are one of the most cost effective ways to travel this year, a 3-day cruise can check all the unplanned-getaway boxes. Margaritaville at Sea, a floating island vacation, offers a guide to planning the perfect last-minute getaway with something for everyone.
gotowncrier.com
Mark Bellissimo Announces ‘Wellington 3.0’ Initiative
Mark Bellissimo, managing partner of Wellington Equestrian Partners LLC (WEP), has announced an initiative dubbed “Wellington 3.0” that aims to transform Wellington into the “Equestrian Capital of the World” for sport, commerce and lifestyle. The initiative aims to transform Wellington from the “Winter Equestrian Capital of...
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
Free Fantasy 5 lottery ticket wins in Delray Beach
Someone in Delray Beach won the lottery and they didn't even have to buy the ticket. The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 5-10-11-12-26.
New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach
Two new dog parks have opened: one for large dogs and another for small pups in Royal Palm Beach. These parks replace the former dog park at the same location.
NBC Miami
Man, 35, Dies After Sand Dune Collapsed on Him While He Was Filming a Sunrise, Authorities Say
A Florida man was killed when a sand dune collapsed on him while he was believed to be taking video of a sunrise on an island off the Atlantic coast, authorities said Monday. A beachgoer discovered the man's feet sticking out of the sand during an early-morning walk on Hutchinson Island just south of the House of Refuge museum, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.
sebastiandaily.com
Veterans Council of Indian River County to Host Third Annual Clay Shoot
The Veterans Council of Indian River County will host its third annual clay shoot on September 24, 2022 at Vero Beach Clay Shooting Sports located at 5925 82nd Avenue in Vero Beach. Early Bird Registration is $125 per person or $500 per foursome, registration increases to $150 per person or...
hometownnewstc.com
Two great shows at Kilted Mermaid in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - This weekend is a good time to check out Kilted Mermaid in downtown Vero Beach. The neighborhood bar features more than 25 wines and 80 craft and import beers and a funky, eclectic atmosphere. Weekend nights also often spotlight the best Florida bands. On Fri., Aug. 12...
fau.edu
Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems
Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
