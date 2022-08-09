PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Last-minute getaways are always exciting - the thrill of an unexpected chance to relax or spend time with your partner or friends sends you right to your computer or phone to start making plans. Savvy travelers know how to optimize their trip to ensure it's affordable, convenient and, most of all, enjoyable, and with reports showing that cruises are one of the most cost effective ways to travel this year, a 3-day cruise can check all the unplanned-getaway boxes. Margaritaville at Sea, a floating island vacation, offers a guide to planning the perfect last-minute getaway with something for everyone.

