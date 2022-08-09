ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Salerno, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Tropical wave less favorable for gradual development

A tropical wave is still producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic Ocean, and environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said gradual development is still possible during the next few days, but nothing more than a tropical wave. Next...
SEBASTIAN, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

It’s A Dogs World In Indian River

Want to plan a vacation but don’t want to leave your furry friend behind? Many people consider their dogs to be family members not – just pets – and leaving them behind can be difficult. With several hotel options, places to play, and even a mobile vet, Indian River County is the perfect place to plan a pet-friendly family vacation.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Brightline Offers Concert Rides

Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Sea Colony unit ‘by far the prettiest condo currently on market’

After visiting Florida’s West Coast for 10 winters, Rodney and Kimberly Miller felt like it was getting too crowded. So they began looking for a place with a more laid-back environment for their southern sojourns. Fortuitously, a neighbor near their Sunapee, New Hampshire, home mentioned Vero Beach and the...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
austinnews.net

Margaritaville at Sea: How to Book a Last-Minute Getaway

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Last-minute getaways are always exciting - the thrill of an unexpected chance to relax or spend time with your partner or friends sends you right to your computer or phone to start making plans. Savvy travelers know how to optimize their trip to ensure it's affordable, convenient and, most of all, enjoyable, and with reports showing that cruises are one of the most cost effective ways to travel this year, a 3-day cruise can check all the unplanned-getaway boxes. Margaritaville at Sea, a floating island vacation, offers a guide to planning the perfect last-minute getaway with something for everyone.
PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Mark Bellissimo Announces ‘Wellington 3.0’ Initiative

Mark Bellissimo, managing partner of Wellington Equestrian Partners LLC (WEP), has announced an initiative dubbed “Wellington 3.0” that aims to transform Wellington into the “Equestrian Capital of the World” for sport, commerce and lifestyle. The initiative aims to transform Wellington from the “Winter Equestrian Capital of...
WELLINGTON, FL
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewstc.com

Two great shows at Kilted Mermaid in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - This weekend is a good time to check out Kilted Mermaid in downtown Vero Beach. The neighborhood bar features more than 25 wines and 80 craft and import beers and a funky, eclectic atmosphere. Weekend nights also often spotlight the best Florida bands. On Fri., Aug. 12...
fau.edu

Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems

Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
VERO BEACH, FL

