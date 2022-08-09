ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Every Child Has a Chance -it's YOU!

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 2 days ago

Go HEAT!

League City Heat Baseball thank you so much for organizing this new sock and shoe drive for our CASA kids!

You have hearts as amazing as your baseball skills and CASA truly appreciates your time and efforts.

Every Child Has a Chance -it's YOU!

#CASAgalveston

About Us

MISSION

The mission of CASA of Galveston County is to provide trained community volunteers, appointed by the court, who advocate for the best interest of children in the foster care system who have experienced abuse and neglect in an effort to secure safety and permanency through family reunification while increasing child abuse awareness.

VISION

To provide a CASA for every child who needs one.

HISTORY

CASA of Galveston County is part of a national volunteer movement that began in 1977 in Seattle. Judge David Soukoup decided he needed to know more about the children whose lives were in his hands.

He asked community volunteers to act as a “voice in court” for abused and neglected children.

These Court Appointed Special Advocates® (CASAs) were able to provide the detailed information he needed to safeguard the children’s best interests and ensure placement in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Since 1977, the CASA program has spread across the nation.

There are more than 950 CASA programs nationwide and 72 CASA programs in the state of Texas. CASA has served abused and neglected children in Texas for 25 years, providing trained community volunteers for children assigned to the program through the court.

CASA of Galveston County is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors. We are a member of the National and Texas CASA Associations.

Contact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAlWl_0hAIqLLN00
CASA of Galveston County


10000 Emmet F Lowry Expy, Suite 4000, Unit 300B
Texas City, Texas 77591
Phone: 409-572-2552
FAX: 409-572-2553

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEgxm_0hAIqLLN00
CASA of Galveston County

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pearland.com

Condolences to the Baron family

It is with incredible sadness that the SPCA of Brazoria County wants their community to know that they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own, their dear friend Julie Baron and her husband Ned, who always supported her mission. Words can’t describe the loss of what they are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
League City, TX
Society
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston County, TX
Society
County
Galveston County, TX
City
League City, TX
City
Texas City, TX
Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foster
Community Impact Houston

Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area

Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
FULSHEAR, TX
Click2Houston.com

Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms

KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
KATY, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Casa
KHOU

Scientists researching unique 'ghost wolves' on Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas — Scientists shared some of their findings from studying the unique canines found on Galveston during a town hall presentation Wednesday. They say the animals are a mixture of red wolves and coyotes and say the packs on Galveston Island may hold the key to a species’ survival.
GALVESTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Foo Foo Fido opens in League City

Pet boutique Foo Foo Fido opened in June at 240 Park Ave., Ste. 4, League City. The location is the same spot as Dirt Poor Couture, a women’s boutique owned by the same person, essentially making the address a one-stop shop for both businesses. Foo Foo Fido sells leashes,...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
houstoniamag.com

AIA Houston to Host 2022 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston

Grab your sand bucket: we’re headed to the beach. For the past 35 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for each year's annual Sandcastle Competition in Galveston. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston communities.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST

Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland

Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
PEARLAND, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy