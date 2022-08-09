Go HEAT!

League City Heat Baseball thank you so much for organizing this new sock and shoe drive for our CASA kids!

You have hearts as amazing as your baseball skills and CASA truly appreciates your time and efforts.

Every Child Has a Chance -it's YOU!

MISSION

The mission of CASA of Galveston County is to provide trained community volunteers, appointed by the court, who advocate for the best interest of children in the foster care system who have experienced abuse and neglect in an effort to secure safety and permanency through family reunification while increasing child abuse awareness.

VISION

To provide a CASA for every child who needs one.

HISTORY

CASA of Galveston County is part of a national volunteer movement that began in 1977 in Seattle. Judge David Soukoup decided he needed to know more about the children whose lives were in his hands.

He asked community volunteers to act as a “voice in court” for abused and neglected children.

These Court Appointed Special Advocates® (CASAs) were able to provide the detailed information he needed to safeguard the children’s best interests and ensure placement in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Since 1977, the CASA program has spread across the nation.

There are more than 950 CASA programs nationwide and 72 CASA programs in the state of Texas. CASA has served abused and neglected children in Texas for 25 years, providing trained community volunteers for children assigned to the program through the court.

CASA of Galveston County is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors. We are a member of the National and Texas CASA Associations.

CASA of Galveston County



10000 Emmet F Lowry Expy, Suite 4000, Unit 300B

Texas City, Texas 77591

Phone: 409-572-2552

FAX: 409-572-2553