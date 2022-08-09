Read full article on original website
2d ago
Is that all…??? And the New York “mayor” has his panties in a wad?!?!? Come to Texas and see what we have to put up with! They should ship everyone of them to Democrat cities! They need the votes!
2d ago
Keep up the awesome work your doing Governor Abbott!!! Couldn't have been done any better.... AWESOME WORK 👍
2d ago
68 wait they said it was hundreds being bused I wish they would get their story straight.
New York Mayor Called Governor Abbott an Anti-American Governor
The back-and-forth comments between Texas Governor and New York Mayor continue over the migrants that were bused to New York. Now, Mayor Eric Adams said he may send the migrants back to Texas on a bus that Governor Greg Abbott sent to New York and Washington, D.C.
Adams Threatening to Bus New Yorkers to Texas in Response to Abbott Sending Migrants to NYC
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Governor Greg Abbott for the “good of America.”. The Mayor’s pledge is in response to Abbott’s busing of illegal immigrants from Texas to Democratic cities...
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
WATCH: Abbott sends more buses of migrants to New York City
Two buses of illegal migrants arrived in New York City from Texas early Wednesday morning.
Migrant War of Words – Texas Governor Abbott to Mayor Adams: “Go Ahead – Make My Day”
NEW YORK (77 WABC) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on Fox News — sounding like Hollywood movie cop Dirty Harry — saying to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, “go ahead mayor — make my day,” in response to Adams suggesting he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against the Republican for the “Good of America.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"
Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. "I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The battle between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams has heated up again today. The two have been at loggerheads over Greg Abbott's decision to send illegal migrants caught crossing the border into Texas to New York City on buses.
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas
NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
This Large Group of Texans are Against Governor Abbott
One woman, Nancy Thompson, had it with the law she was forced to live with. Before the school year, she had to send her child to school wearing a mask, a KN95 mask since that was the school requirement.
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin mother of three kids, stood alone for two and half hours in front of the Texas Capitol with a sign that said “Mothers Against Greg Abbott.”. She was most upset about...
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complains
Governor Abbott sends second bus of migrants from Texas to the City of Dreams -Reynaldo Brigworkz Brigantty/Pexels. Should Texas bear the responsibility for migrants flooding into the state? Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t think so.
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due
For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Breaking News: Governor Abbott Agrees to Debate Challenger Beto O'Rourke
Governor Abbott Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. It looks like September 3 will be a big day for Texas as you’ll get to witness the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke meet face to face in a debate. If both parties agree, they will debate on Friday evening September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be broadcasted by NexStar Media Group with KSTAR.
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
Now the Big Apple is too rough for migrants who've fled cartels! NYC Mayor Eric Adams admits more than half those bussed to city from Texas likely fled over 'fear' of serious crime
NYC Mayor Eric Adams has suggested the majority of a busload of immigrants brought from Texas to the Big Apple fled before they arrived over a fear of the city's crime. 'We were led to believe about 40 people should have been on that bus. Only 14 got off,' Adams told a woman organizing the convoy on Friday, in a conversation overheard by The New York Post.
Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple
President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’ youth prison system urgently needs money to crawl out of its growing crisis, in which children are at times locked in cells 23 hours a day and nearly half of detained youth have been on suicide watch, the agency’s director told lawmakers Tuesday.
