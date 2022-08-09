Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Marcus Rashford to make staying at Manchester under Erik ten Hag his priority amid PSG interest
Paris Saint Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This does not come as much of a surprise to many, as it was widely reported that Rashford was a target for the French club should Kylian Mbappe have left this summer. Although there...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: AC Milan still want Hakim Ziyech but Chelsea eye permanent clause
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. LIVE TOP STORY: Milan still keen on Ziyech. AC Milan haven't given up hope of signing Chelsea...
Footage shows a fuming Mikel Arteta ripping into his players after FA Cup exit at Nottingham Forest
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reached boiling point after the club's shock FA Cup third round defeat to Nottingham Forest last season. You can watch behind-the-scenes footage of that moment from Amazon Prime's 'All or Nothing' documentary below. Back in January, on a cold night at the City Ground, 14-time FA...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
Manchester City mocked by rival fans after installing DJ booth at the Etihad to improve the atmosphere
Manchester City have been mocked by fans of rival clubs after installing a DJ booth in the South Stand at the Etihad. City are recruiting DJs to perform for supporters in the stadium's concourses to provide entertainment for fans and help boost the atmosphere at games. The Premier League champions...
Everton make their move for Southampton's Che Adams with the Scotland forward keen on move to Merseyside... but Frank Lampard faces competition from Wolves, Leeds and Nottingham Forest for his signature
Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams. Sportsmail understands the Scotland international is interested in a move to Goodison Park but there is also competition from Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old, who scored eight times for Saints last season, is said to be open...
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
Yardbarker
Italian side set to fend off Arsenal by striking new contract
AC Milan are claimed to be set to extend the contract of Sandro Tonali this summer after he was linked with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners have been linked with a number of central midfielders since the start of the transfer window, but are yet to find what they are looking for.
Premier League team news and transfer latest – weekend football countdown!
Join our writers for the latest news as we build up to a busy weekend of football action
Manchester City continue negotiations with Anderlecht over £12m-rated Sergio Gomez - with Pep Guardiola keen not to miss out on a second left back target of the summer after Chelsea signed his No 1 Marc Cucurella from Brighton
Manchester City are still negotiating over a fee for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The Belgian side want around £12m for the highly-rated 21-year-old. City missed out on Marc Cucurella, their initial target for the left back position after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal, to Chelsea with the club deeming his eventual £60m price tag too expensive.
BBC
Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr
After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
Manchester United 2022/23 third kit: Release date confirmed, what it looks like & when it will be worn
Manchester United have released both home and away strips for the 2022/23 campaign, but the third kit is yet to be confirmed. The Red Devils debuted their red and white kits whilst on tour last month, with the away being released at a fan event in Australia. United supporters have...
BBC
Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
Barcelona summer signing reverts back to old profile picture on social media amid registration issue
Andreas Christensen has reverted back to his old profile picture of him in a Chelsea shirt amid Barcelona's registration issues. Christensen moved to the Camp Nou from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer. But he could leave his new club before even making a competitive appearance. That's because Christensen...
