ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randallstown, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Randallstown, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Law Enforcement#Baltimore County Police
foxbaltimore.com

58-year-old woman missing from Baltimore County located

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE. Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 58-year-old woman. Police said Janine Francis Weiss was last seen in Parkville driving a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger. The tag number is 6EC9260. Weiss is described as being 5'8 and weighing about 120 pounds.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Baltimore boy, 9, allegedly shoots girl, 15, on her front porch; family claims it was no accident

A 9-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder over the weekend, and her family claims it was no accident. The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on Sunday identified the 9-year-old suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting that occurred at Strawder’s family home on the 600 block on Linnard Street, saying the boy was “playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking the 15-year-old in the head.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in Rosedale, burglary reported in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, an individual stole a cell phone from the victim’s hand in the unit block of Cedar Drive in Middle River (21220). The suspect was located and arrested.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy