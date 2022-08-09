A 9-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder over the weekend, and her family claims it was no accident. The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on Sunday identified the 9-year-old suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting that occurred at Strawder’s family home on the 600 block on Linnard Street, saying the boy was “playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking the 15-year-old in the head.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO