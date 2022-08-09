Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man had 0.221 BAL after crashing into Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on SR-408, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Orlando man was arrested on DUI charges after crashing into the back of a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser early Thursday in Orange County, officials said. The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on westbound State Road 408 near State Road 417. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Man arrested in Casselberry hit-and-run for setting fire to vehicle, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla – Two months after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking his dog, another suspect has been arrested in connection to the crime, according to police. Court documents reveal that Casselberry police believe 22-year-old Sebastian Abreu set fire to the suspect’s vehicle. [TRENDING: Study:...
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward to $10K for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
click orlando
School bus rear-ended by log truck in Lake County; no serious injuries reported
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus leaving Tavares High School was rear-ended by a log truck Wednesday afternoon on State Road 44, according to Lake County Schools. The crash occurred around 1:57 p.m. on SR-44 near Mid Florida Lakes, a Lake County mobile home community, according to county and district officials.
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
wvua23.com
1 dead after tractor-trailers collide early Tuesday
A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Sumter County claimed the life of a man from Louisiana. The wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 59 near the 6-mile marker, about 4 miles north of York. Webster J. Joseph, 37, of Slidell, Louisiana, was fatally injured when the tractor-trailer he was...
leesburg-news.com
Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg
A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
WESH
I-4 exit ramp closed due to deadly crash, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Chopper footage of crash scene. An I-4 exit ramp was closed Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol said the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Osceola Parkway was blocked around 8 a.m. Officials say the crash happened on...
click orlando
$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May. Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he...
click orlando
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
click orlando
Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says
LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
click orlando
Man seriously injured after bulldozer flips over, falls at Osceola construction site
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man operating a bulldozer was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the vehicle flipped over into an embankment at an Osceola County construction site, fire officials said in a tweet. The rollover accident occurred before noon at the construction site along Jones Road and Wetland...
click orlando
Palm Bay dirt bike driver critically injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Palm Bay dirt bike driver sustained life-threatening in a Melbourne crash on Tuesday, according to police. Officers said they responded to the crash in the area of Lipscomb and Reverend Nathaniel L Harris Streets. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in...
WATCH: Man robs woman holding baby at gunpoint in Orange County shopping center
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center. The video shows a man taking a bag from the victim and snatching an iPad right out of her child’s hands. The armed robbery happened while she was...
fox35orlando.com
Second arrest in deadly Casselberry hit-and-run
A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Casselberry hit-and-run. A 63-year-old man was killed while out walking his dog back in June.
villages-news.com
Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase
Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
click orlando
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
