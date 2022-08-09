Read full article on original website
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Revealed: Chelsea refuse to bid world record fee for Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are set to submit a new bid for Wesley Fofana, but the offer will be less than the world record fee for a defender, according to reports. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes defensive reinforcements for his backline.
Marcus Rashford to make staying at Manchester under Erik ten Hag his priority amid PSG interest
Paris Saint Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This does not come as much of a surprise to many, as it was widely reported that Rashford was a target for the French club should Kylian Mbappe have left this summer. Although there...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Premier League rival make audacious move for major Liverpool transfer target
West Ham have submitted a bid for Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes but the midfielder, who has been a Liverpool target all summer, is said to prefer a move to Merseyside. Well-respected Portuguese news organisation, Record, have reported that the Hammers' offered €30m (+€5m add-ons) in an attempt to secure Nunes’ signature.
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
"I tried to fight and change the situation" - Raheem Sterling reveals reason for Manchester City exit
One of the biggest headline departures from Manchester City has been none other than Raheem Sterling. The England international decided to join Chelsea this summer, which put an end to his seven-year spell at the Etihad Stadium. The 27-year old won 11 competitive honours during his time at City, playing...
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make
Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
Pundit claims key Arsenal transfer target 'would be interested' in joining Liverpool - could replace Thiago
Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has been consistently linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, but the Belgian would be interested in a move to Liverpool instead, according to Kevin Campbell. Campbell was speaking to Football Insider following the injury to Thiago, who has now been ruled out for...
Hakim Ziyech suffers Chelsea exit setback as AC Milan make final transfer decision
Hakim Ziyech has suffered a setback as he looks to leave Chelsea this summer, with AC Milan making a decision over a move for him. The 29-year-old has looked likely to depart this summer, with the Serie A believed to be the most likely destination for the Moroccan. However, it...
Toni Kroos has said goodbye to his old pair of Adidas Adipure 11pro's, it's a sad day
In a piece of news that will devastate football boot enthusiasts around the world, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has ditched his battered old pair of Adidas Adipure 11pro's. Back in May, the 32-year-old German international appeared to damage his beloved 11pro's – a boot that was originally released in...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Joe Cole thinks four clubs are more likely to win the Champions League than holders Real Madrid
Joe Cole believes four teams are more likely to win this season's Champions League ahead of current holders Real Madrid. Los Blancos defeated Liverpool back in May to win Europe's elite competition for a record 14th time. Wednesday evening saw them win the UEFA Super Cup after running out 2-0...
Report: Manchester United French Target Midfielder Adrien Rabiot From Juventus Reluctant To Join The Old Trafford Side
According to claims, French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has a clear stance regarding a move to Manchester United.
Raheem Sterling sends Thomas Tuchel Chelsea warning after decisive Man City factor
Raheem Sterling has sent a message to Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel about his game time after making an honest admission regarding his spell at Manchester City. The 27-year-old made the switch to Stamford Bridge, becoming the first signing of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital era at Chelsea. Chelsea have since...
Revealed: Chelsea are Premier League's biggest spenders this summer so far
Chelsea are the biggest spenders in the Premier League’s summer transfer window, it has been revealed. Thomas Tuchel was keen to bring in reinforcements in the summer, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Romelu Lukaku also departed during the transfer window, with Timo Werner the latest name to...
Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester City rejected two Chelsea bids for Wesley Fofana due to being "nowhere near" valuation
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed they have rejected two offers from Chelsea for defender Wesley Fofana, and insists they aren’t looking to sell him this summer. The 21-year-old only signed a new long-term contract with the Foxes until 2027 back in March, but is seriously wanted by...
