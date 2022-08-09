ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make

Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
