kzimksim.com
Two arrested in Poplar Bluff on meth and gun charges
Two Poplar Bluff men were taken into custody early Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 52-year-old Gordon Gipson and 35-year-old Jessie Brumfield were each arrested shortly before 2 am Tuesday on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful possession of a firearm. They both are also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, both were held at the Butler County Jail.
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Suspects Who Allegedly Defaced Property
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying suspects in multiple instances of Criminal Defacement of Property. On Aug. 8 officers responded to a business in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue in reference to a report of Criminal Defacement of Property. The suspects were recorded on a...
kzimksim.com
One shot in early morning Cape Girardeau incident
The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. They discovered the victim with multiple wounds, which was described as not life-threatening. The homeowner at the scene called in the incident, telling police he had shot someone who attempted to rob him. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
kzimksim.com
Bollinger County man charged with second-degree murder
The Banner Press reports that a Bollinger County man has been charged with second-degree murder. Christopher Wolk, of Patton, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Brandon Stephens, also of Patton, earlier this year. Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office began the death investigation Jan. 2 after deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male at a residence in Sedgewickville. Shortly after their arrival, the male was declared dead. Following the initial investigation, it was determined through forensic testing that fentanyl was a contributing factor to Stephens’s death. During the course of the investigation, information was obtained in reference to Wolk distributing fentanyl to Stephens. After the investigation, Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against Wolk, and a warrant was then issued by Judge Alan Beussink for Wolk’s arrest July 27. Wolk is incarcerated at Cape Girardeau County jail with a cash-only bond set at $500,000.
kzimksim.com
New Madrid man sentenced to 42 years in prison
A New Madrid man is headed to prison for the fatal shooting of another. 38-year-old Jeremy Guest will serve more than 40 years in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections in connection with the Feb. 16, 2020, shooting of the late Datrae Hicks. Guest was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, stealing and unlawful use of a weapon following a two-day jury trial in June. During the trial Guest admitted to fatally wounding Hicks following an argument at a Marston truck stop in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, 2020. However, Guest claimed it was in self-defense and in defense of his brother. In the sentencing hearing conducted Aug. 5 before New Madrid County Circuit Judge Ed Reeves, two of Hicks’s brothers, his girlfriend and his mother all delivered victim impact statements. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop leads to meth arrest
Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in La Center early Thursday morning. Just after one 1am Thursday Ballard County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a vehicle on West 5th Street in La Center for equipment violations. Deputies said during the stop, K9 Maya gave positive indication on the vehicle.
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
westkentuckystar.com
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead in home
An investigation is underway after the mayor of Carbondale found his wife dead in their home. According to Illinois State Police, John Henry returned home Tuesday evening and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home. Paramedics responded and pronounced her dead. Police requested that state police...
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
kzimksim.com
Several injured after vehicle crashes into grocery store in Charleston
Police opened an investigation after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store and injured several people Saturday in Charleston. Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes reports that an officer investigated the one-vehicle crash which occurred about 6:20 p.m. at McClain’s Food Center on South Main Street in Charleston. A vehicle drove into the building, injuring several people. The Mississippi County Rescue Squad, Sikeston Rescue Squad and South Scott County Ambulance assisted. Further information was unavailable, and the incident remains under investigation.
kfmo.com
Motorcycle Wreck Injures Park Hills Man
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 38 year old Dale C. Metcalf, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday evening at 10:30. Highway Patrol reports show Metcalf was headed north at the West Exit of Highway 8 when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve. It ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the highway, and rolled over. Metcalf, who was not wearing a safety device when the wreck occurred, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
thecash-book.com
Jackson donates old fire truck to CTC
An old Jackson fire truck will be donated to the Career & Technology Center in Cape so the CTC can offer fire-fighting courses. Jackson aldermen approved an affidavit of gift at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The truck is a 1990 Pierce Dash. It...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
KFVS12
Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area. A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime. “We’re cleaning the floodwall, making...
mymoinfo.com
Lawrence “Larry” Joseph Brown – Service 08/13/22 at 11 a.m.
Lawrence “Larry” Joseph Brown of Perryville died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at Our Lady of Victory Church in Sereno. Burial will be at the St. Boniface Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Larry Brown is Saturday morning from...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. dispensary reacts to Nov. ballot initiative on recreational marijuana
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the Show Me State in November. “We’re super excited. We’re absolutely thrilled,” Sara Gunther-Jackson, general manager for Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, said. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday, August 9...
