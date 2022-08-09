A New Madrid man is headed to prison for the fatal shooting of another. 38-year-old Jeremy Guest will serve more than 40 years in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections in connection with the Feb. 16, 2020, shooting of the late Datrae Hicks. Guest was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, stealing and unlawful use of a weapon following a two-day jury trial in June. During the trial Guest admitted to fatally wounding Hicks following an argument at a Marston truck stop in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, 2020. However, Guest claimed it was in self-defense and in defense of his brother. In the sentencing hearing conducted Aug. 5 before New Madrid County Circuit Judge Ed Reeves, two of Hicks’s brothers, his girlfriend and his mother all delivered victim impact statements. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

