ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taXnY_0hAIomL600

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup indefinitely after he hit a foul ball into the top of his left foot during a game Monday, which resulted in a fracture.

The injury occurred in the first inning of the Yankees' 9-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

"It's obviously not ideal," Carpenter told reporters. "I'm pretty disappointed, but my mindset is that this won't be the end for me this year. I'm hopeful I can come back and contribute. I don't have a timeline yet, but I'm hopeful for the best."

Yankees first baseman D.J. LeMahieu and outfielder Aaron Judge started the game with a single and double, respectively, which prompted Carpenter's walk to the plate.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert earned an 0-1 lead in the count. He then issued an 88.3-mph slider. Carpenter swiped at the pitch and hit it directly into the top of his left foot. He then grimaced and limped around the plate. Yankees manager Aaron Boone checked on Carpenter, who stayed in the game.

Carpenter struck out on the next pitch and left the game two innings later. He told reporters after the game that he expects to travel back to New York to consult a foot specialist.

"I knew it was broken," Carpenter said. "I knew something was wrong when I did it. But I thought I could finish the at-bat and get the run in. When I went to swing on the next pitch, as soon as I started to plant and rotate, my lower body gave out."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reports that Carpenter is headed to the injured list and the team will make another roster move Tuesday.

"He's just become such an important factor in that room," Boone said of Carpenter. "And everyone loves him. So it's a blow, but hopefully we get him back at some point."

Carpenter, 36, joined the Yankees last off-season as a free agent. The three-time All-Star is hitting .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs through 47 games this season. Carpenter is a career .263 hitter with 170 home runs over 12 seasons. He is set to hit free agency this off-season.

The Yankees (71-39) will play the Mariners (59-52) again at 7:10 p.m. PDT Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run

A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
New York State
FanSided

Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Logan Gilbert
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Foul Ball
Yardbarker

Braves bounce back with win, but suffer a critical injury in the process

After losing four of five to the Mets over the weekend, the Braves desperately needed to bounce back with a win in the series opener at Fenway Park. It wasn’t easy, but they were able to get the job done in the extra innings, thanks to this Austin Riley base knock and some incredible base-running by Ronald Acuña.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return

With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
419K+
Followers
62K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy