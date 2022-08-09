Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup indefinitely after he hit a foul ball into the top of his left foot during a game Monday, which resulted in a fracture.

The injury occurred in the first inning of the Yankees' 9-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

"It's obviously not ideal," Carpenter told reporters. "I'm pretty disappointed, but my mindset is that this won't be the end for me this year. I'm hopeful I can come back and contribute. I don't have a timeline yet, but I'm hopeful for the best."

Yankees first baseman D.J. LeMahieu and outfielder Aaron Judge started the game with a single and double, respectively, which prompted Carpenter's walk to the plate.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert earned an 0-1 lead in the count. He then issued an 88.3-mph slider. Carpenter swiped at the pitch and hit it directly into the top of his left foot. He then grimaced and limped around the plate. Yankees manager Aaron Boone checked on Carpenter, who stayed in the game.

Carpenter struck out on the next pitch and left the game two innings later. He told reporters after the game that he expects to travel back to New York to consult a foot specialist.

"I knew it was broken," Carpenter said. "I knew something was wrong when I did it. But I thought I could finish the at-bat and get the run in. When I went to swing on the next pitch, as soon as I started to plant and rotate, my lower body gave out."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reports that Carpenter is headed to the injured list and the team will make another roster move Tuesday.

"He's just become such an important factor in that room," Boone said of Carpenter. "And everyone loves him. So it's a blow, but hopefully we get him back at some point."

Carpenter, 36, joined the Yankees last off-season as a free agent. The three-time All-Star is hitting .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs through 47 games this season. Carpenter is a career .263 hitter with 170 home runs over 12 seasons. He is set to hit free agency this off-season.

The Yankees (71-39) will play the Mariners (59-52) again at 7:10 p.m. PDT Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.