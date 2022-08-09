ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Fire Station 25 has no fire trucks — but plays key role in responding to emergency calls

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has officially opened its newest firehouse, located at 710 E. Fairbanks St. in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood — Station 25. It’s unique because it doesn’t have any fire engines. The station is specifically designed to respond to emergency calls. Originally, the same building housed Tampa Fire Station 11, which had the nickname “House of Pain” because of how many calls it would get in a single day.
10 Tampa Bay

PSTA awarded $20M to build new Clearwater transit center

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A new transit center in Clearwater just took another step towards being constructed. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority was awarded $20 million in federal grants on Wednesday to build the new Clearwater transit center. As part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant...
10 Tampa Bay

Protestors roll out sleeping bags again at St. Pete Hall to demand rent control

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The situation grew tense Wednesday night during a protest calling for rent control in St. Petersburg. Protestors set up tents, pallets and sleeping bags on the sidewalk in front of City Hall, demanding that city council members declare a housing emergency. But police officers, including St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, spoke to organizers of the "tent-city" protest, telling them that an ordinance prevented their ability to set up tents on the sidewalk.
Bay News 9

Howard Frankland Bridge lanes to close overnight next week for construction

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is alerting Howard Frankland Bridge drivers about a closure next week. All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.
nypressnews.com

Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face

A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

