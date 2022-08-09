Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Boat not repaired after two years, moved to undisclosed location
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn't finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn't tell him where it was.
Tampa's Fire Station 25 has no fire trucks — but plays key role in responding to emergency calls
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has officially opened its newest firehouse, located at 710 E. Fairbanks St. in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood — Station 25. It’s unique because it doesn’t have any fire engines. The station is specifically designed to respond to emergency calls. Originally, the same building housed Tampa Fire Station 11, which had the nickname “House of Pain” because of how many calls it would get in a single day.
Traffic alert: Howard Frankland Bridge to be closed for 6 hours next week
If you’re a late-night or early-morning driver, heads up: the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed for six hours on Monday, Aug. 16.
PSTA awarded $20M to build new Clearwater transit center
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A new transit center in Clearwater just took another step towards being constructed. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority was awarded $20 million in federal grants on Wednesday to build the new Clearwater transit center. As part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant...
Reclaimed water system out for City of Tampa customers
The City of Tampa announced on Twitter to its utilities customers that the reclaimed water system is offline for repairs.
Protestors roll out sleeping bags again at St. Pete Hall to demand rent control
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The situation grew tense Wednesday night during a protest calling for rent control in St. Petersburg. Protestors set up tents, pallets and sleeping bags on the sidewalk in front of City Hall, demanding that city council members declare a housing emergency. But police officers, including St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, spoke to organizers of the "tent-city" protest, telling them that an ordinance prevented their ability to set up tents on the sidewalk.
fox13news.com
St. Pete 'sleep-in' demonstrators bring sleeping bags, tents to City Hall to protest rising rent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the second week in a row, protestors in St. Petersburg staged a "sleep-in" on the steps of City Hall ahead of a crucial vote on rent control – but this time, the protest brought out both St. Pete police officers and Pinellas County deputies.
Bay News 9
Howard Frankland Bridge lanes to close overnight next week for construction
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is alerting Howard Frankland Bridge drivers about a closure next week. All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.
Sarasota Memorial moves forward with plans to build North Port hospital location
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Less than a year after opening a new hospital in Venice, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has started laying the ground works on a new medical campus and hospital in North Port. The new hospital will be built on a 32-acre undeveloped site off of...
nypressnews.com
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face
A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
Tampa ranks No. 2 for most pet-friendly city, study shows
TAMPA, Fla — According to a new study, our furry friends have a safe space in the Tampa Bay area as Tampa and St. Petersburg ranked in the top 10 for most pet-friendly cities across the United States. Out of 100 of the largest cities, Tampa is No. 2...
Florida Woman Rescued After Driving SUV Into Swimming Pool
Reports say the driver accidentally crashed through a fence before plunging into the pool.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Construction To Begin On New Crews Lake Observation Tower
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Enjoy views high above Crews Lake Wilderness Park once again. Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources is excited to announce construction on a new observation tower beginning Monday, August 15, 2022. Attractions Include: ADA Accessible (first floor) Beautiful Scenery
cltampa.com
'Threaten and intimidate': St. Pete housing activists say Pinellas County Sheriff Deputies spent hours surveilling protest
Pinellas County Sheriffs Deputies surveilled a group of housing rights activists for around 12 hours during a demonstration that was being held outside of their jurisdiction, on St. Petersburg city property. Yesterday, housing activists staged an "emergency tent city" sleep-in demonstration at St. Petersburg City Hall to demand rent control...
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
USF student designs lumber alternative to help lower construction costs
Inflation isn't just impacting existing home costs in the Tampa Bay area. Housing experts say it's now much more expensive to build new ones.
Supply chain issues delay AC repairs at some Hillsborough schools
In the meantime, the district is relying on chillers and air handlers to keep students and staff cool.
20 people displaced after fire at Pasco County apartment building
Pasco County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an Odessa apartment complex Tuesday evening.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
10 Tampa Bay
