Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
WJLA
Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon
MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location at 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the drive-through fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Virginia residents can get up to $500 in tax rebates in October
People living in the state of Virginia will be able to claim a couple hundred extra dollars before the year is out. The state of Virginia is offering residents who owe a tax liability from 2021 a rebate of up to $250 for people who filed individually and up to $500 for joint filers. Anyone who has not filed income taxes in 2022 is not eligible to receive this rebate, according to the state's Department of Taxation.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
thezebra.org
Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market Named Best in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, VA -The Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market has been named Best Flea Market in Virginia by Domino magazine in their Summer 2022 issue (“From Flea to Shining Flea”). Cited for its inventory of “groovy ‘60s scores – flower-power wall art and macramé plant hangers,” the Del Ray market was chosen along with 49 other state-best markets as well as the District of Columbia. Domino magazine is the ‘ultimate guide for a stylish life and home,’ according to its website. The American home magazine has been a quarterly print and digital publication since 2005.
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after being told he didn't win
The man matched five numbers. If his ticket also had the Mega Ball number, officials said Meredith would have won $131 million.
Distillery moving to Manassas, investing more than $8M in expansion
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said a distillery based in Bristow will make a short move to Manassas to set up its new base of operation and expand its business. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits said it planned to put a distillery and tasting room on the campus of Farm Brew […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed
UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
Eastern Iowa Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
townandtourist.com
20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)
Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: NoVa Cookout Expected to Open By the End of The Summer
Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to us, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now almost fully-staffed and expected to open by the end of the summer, a representative told us.
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
Virginia Residents to Receive State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
NBC Washington
‘Pure Panic': 14 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire
Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Medics took eight people to hospitals, and four of them were critically injured, Virginia's Arlington County police said. The other four patients have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics treated six other people at the scene, and they are all OK, police said.
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country
Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
