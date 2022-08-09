Read full article on original website
Florida Woman Rescued After Driving SUV Into Swimming Pool
Reports say the driver accidentally crashed through a fence before plunging into the pool.
WESH
Volusia County animal shelters desperately seeking families to adopt pets
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's a full house at the Southeast Volusia Humane Society in New Smyrna Beach as local shelters continue to see an increase in surrendered animals related to the economy. Now, the pressure is on to find permanent homes for those pets. The shelter is near...
Sheriff K-9 Looks Adorably Proud in His ‘Back-to-School’ Photo
Picture day is always exciting for kids of all ages—and that includes fur babies. Meet Chico, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K-9 who took things quite seriously this year when it came to a photo marking his 5th year on the job. Why should kids have all the fun?
WESH
Parents and children visiting Orlando say they were stuck in hotel elevator for 3 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two moms and their children seek answers after getting trapped in a hotel elevator. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received a call Sunday to the Orlando World Center Marriott for a high-angle rescue. WESH 2 talked to the mothers over the phone. The moms, who...
Florida Woman Fined $500 For Giving Lost Dog To Animal Shelter
'I was just trying to be a good citizen.'
WESH
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando takes in some of the 4,000 beagles rescued from breeding facility
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four thousand beagles are in need of homes after concerns over animal care forced a Virginia-based dog breeding facility to close down. Those dogs have been shipped to different animal shelters nationwide. Fifteen of those beagles were brought in Friday night by the Pet Alliance of...
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward to $10K for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
villages-news.com
Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather
First of all the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. This seems ridiculously obvious. For the Developer to build these structures in this area with these sorts of materials borders on negligence. Does anyone reading this believe The Villages didn’t know that these materials had no chance of surviving in this climate? They build thousands of homes, rec centers, golf courses and adjacent structures, retail space, etc. etc. Surely they know what materials work and which do not.
click orlando
Woman drives into swimming pool at Florida country club
LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman crashed into a swimming pool Thursday at a Central Florida country club, but no one was injured. The splash-crash happened at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club in Lakeland. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the woman accidentally hit the...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
VIDEO: Father kicked off flight at Florida airport for toddler sitting on lap during take-off
A father said he and his 2-year-old daughter were kicked off a Frontier flight at the Orlando International Airport Sunday for having his daughter sit on his lap during take-off.
click orlando
Man seriously injured after bulldozer flips over, falls at Osceola construction site
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man operating a bulldozer was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the vehicle flipped over into an embankment at an Osceola County construction site, fire officials said in a tweet. The rollover accident occurred before noon at the construction site along Jones Road and Wetland...
leesburg-news.com
Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg
A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
wogx.com
New Central Florida ice cream shop offering 'sweet rolled tacos'
Mourning the loss of Klondike’s ChocoTaco? Then head down to Cocoa Beach. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found a brand new ice cream shop that sells nothing but “Sweet Rolled Tacos!”
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
WESH
Melbourne restaurant owner recounts 'surreal' Blue Origin flight to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Steve Young was one of six astronauts carried across the Karman line — the official starting point for space that's 62 miles up — on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket last week. The Brevard County restaurant owner is now back home after...
click orlando
$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May. Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Florida child allegedly beaten to death by parents for drinking from the toilet
(KISSIMMEE, FLA) — This week on The Docket, Florida parents charged with murder for allegedly beating their six year old who was drinking from the toilet. An Narcotics Anonymous meeting goes off the rails when one of the participants starts shooting and takes a hostage. Oh, and the FBI...
WATCH: Shark swims near unsuspecting Florida beachgoers
Beachgoers unknowingly had close encounters with a shark in the shallow waters of Daytona Beach this summer.
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
Comments / 5