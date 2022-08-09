ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Coalition hopes public meeting will push City of Ithaca into action

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting to gain support for snow removal in Ithaca. The recently dubbed Coalition for Snow-free Sidewalks & Crosswalks will host the Zoom meeting. The coalition consists of Bike Walk, Finger Lakes Independence Center, Tompkins County Office for the Aging, and Eric Lerner’s Ithaca Pedestrian Snow Project. They hope the public will attend and share stories about problems they’ve had with snowy parts of the city. Blocked sidewalks and uncleared crosswalks have been difficult to navigate at times, and pose a danger to older adults and people with mobility impairments. Under current policy, no one is responsible for clearing these walkways. The coalition aims to push government into doing something to make them safer before winter comes.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FL Radio Group

1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
WAVERLY, NY
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastewater#Urban Construction#The Town Board
ithaca.com

County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety

Surveillance Cameras And Additional Street Light Among The Measures Floated. City and County officials had a joint public discussion at the County Legislature’s August 2 meeting regarding safety concerns along the West MLK Street corridor which contains a number of County-related buildings. Chairwoman Shawna Black of Ithaca outlined the...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Mundane Looking Project Has Dramatic Potential

Ithacans have come to expect construction sites to appear dramatic thanks to the ubiquity of giant cranes and heavy equipment these days. But the current renovation project that could have the most dramatic impact on lives is unimpressive in appearance. Looking like the mundane interior fix up of a featureless brick building on Triphammer Road, the work on the Open Access Detox Center actually has the power to change lives for the better.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell move-in week traffic changes and lot closures

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Move-in week is coming. Cornell students and their families are coming in droves ahead of Monday and will likely continue through the following weekend. Traffic on campus and in Ithaca will be heavier than normal as the student body get settled for the fall semester. Below is a list of affected traffic patterns and parking lots. The changes will be in effect from Monday, August 15th through Friday, August 19th.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Hornell contractor arrested for grand larceny

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a local contractor for taking over $1,000 but never doing the work at a home in Hornell last year. Steven Wing, 40, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on July 20 in connection to the theft. Police said Wing was contracted to do work […]
HORNELL, NY
whcuradio.com

Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County’s First Purple Heart Sign Unveiled

Yesterday, (August 8th) Cortland County officials and Purple Heart recipient, John T. Vandenburg joined together at the county line on McLean Road to unveil the new sign. Vandenberg was joined by Veterans Services Director, Tom Tedesc, County Administrator Robert Corpora, Superintendent of Highways, Charlie Sudbrink and Clerk of the Legislature, Savannah Hempstead.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
BIG FLATS, NY
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy