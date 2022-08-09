Read full article on original website
Coalition hopes public meeting will push City of Ithaca into action
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting to gain support for snow removal in Ithaca. The recently dubbed Coalition for Snow-free Sidewalks & Crosswalks will host the Zoom meeting. The coalition consists of Bike Walk, Finger Lakes Independence Center, Tompkins County Office for the Aging, and Eric Lerner’s Ithaca Pedestrian Snow Project. They hope the public will attend and share stories about problems they’ve had with snowy parts of the city. Blocked sidewalks and uncleared crosswalks have been difficult to navigate at times, and pose a danger to older adults and people with mobility impairments. Under current policy, no one is responsible for clearing these walkways. The coalition aims to push government into doing something to make them safer before winter comes.
Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
Harmful algal blooms found in Cayuga Lake, health department cautions residents
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is warning of suspicious cyanobacteria blooms, or harmful algal blooms (HABs), that have been reported in Cayuga Lake. Local officials and trained volunteers monitor more than 60% of the Cayuga Lake shoreline within Tompkins County for HABs on a weekly basis...
Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety
Surveillance Cameras And Additional Street Light Among The Measures Floated. City and County officials had a joint public discussion at the County Legislature’s August 2 meeting regarding safety concerns along the West MLK Street corridor which contains a number of County-related buildings. Chairwoman Shawna Black of Ithaca outlined the...
Mundane Looking Project Has Dramatic Potential
Ithacans have come to expect construction sites to appear dramatic thanks to the ubiquity of giant cranes and heavy equipment these days. But the current renovation project that could have the most dramatic impact on lives is unimpressive in appearance. Looking like the mundane interior fix up of a featureless brick building on Triphammer Road, the work on the Open Access Detox Center actually has the power to change lives for the better.
Model Apartment Completed at Future Johnson City “Victory Lofts”
The first residents of an apartment complex being developed in a former Endicott Johnson Shoe Company building in Johnson City could move in early next year. Syracuse developer Matthew Paulus said the target date for occupancy of the Victory Lofts project is January 1. A model unit has just been...
Cornell move-in week traffic changes and lot closures
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Move-in week is coming. Cornell students and their families are coming in droves ahead of Monday and will likely continue through the following weekend. Traffic on campus and in Ithaca will be heavier than normal as the student body get settled for the fall semester. Below is a list of affected traffic patterns and parking lots. The changes will be in effect from Monday, August 15th through Friday, August 19th.
Hornell contractor arrested for grand larceny
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a local contractor for taking over $1,000 but never doing the work at a home in Hornell last year. Steven Wing, 40, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on July 20 in connection to the theft. Police said Wing was contracted to do work […]
Binghamton Residents Want to Know When Chenango St. Will Reopen
Eleven months after a key Binghamton street was shut down for an Interstate 81 bridge repair job, state transportation officials are unable to say when detours will end. Chenango Street was closed to vehicular traffic from Bevier to Frederick streets last September for what was expected to be a three-month project.
Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
Cortland County’s First Purple Heart Sign Unveiled
Yesterday, (August 8th) Cortland County officials and Purple Heart recipient, John T. Vandenburg joined together at the county line on McLean Road to unveil the new sign. Vandenberg was joined by Veterans Services Director, Tom Tedesc, County Administrator Robert Corpora, Superintendent of Highways, Charlie Sudbrink and Clerk of the Legislature, Savannah Hempstead.
An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
