ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting to gain support for snow removal in Ithaca. The recently dubbed Coalition for Snow-free Sidewalks & Crosswalks will host the Zoom meeting. The coalition consists of Bike Walk, Finger Lakes Independence Center, Tompkins County Office for the Aging, and Eric Lerner’s Ithaca Pedestrian Snow Project. They hope the public will attend and share stories about problems they’ve had with snowy parts of the city. Blocked sidewalks and uncleared crosswalks have been difficult to navigate at times, and pose a danger to older adults and people with mobility impairments. Under current policy, no one is responsible for clearing these walkways. The coalition aims to push government into doing something to make them safer before winter comes.

ITHACA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO