Hoosiers for Good using the “Hoosier way” to pave the way for NIL models across the country

thedailyhoosier.com
Allocating the minutes: An estimate of IU basketball playing time in 2022-23
“Things will be more competitive this season.”. That’s how IU coach Mike Woodson answered a question about the allocation of playing time at an alumni event in late May. More competitive because Indiana has returned nearly 80 percent of its minutes played from a year ago while bringing in four freshmen who, to varying degrees, appear to be ready to play a role in November.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
WTHI
Jalen Moore gives his entire alma mater Cloverdale free backpacks with school supplies in them
Cloverdale High School started their 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday. The entire student body received a special gift from a Clovers alum. Basketball standout and current Oakland University point guard Jalen Moore gave out 300 backpacks to every student. The in each bag contained school supplies. Moore was a standout...
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
The expungement truth: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
For those who have been convicted of the more serious crimes, getting an expungement from a judge doesn’t seal the record from public view.
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
(Whitestown,IN)--There was plenty of excitement around Hagerstown Tuesday in advance of Tuesday’s Little League baseball game in Whitestown. Now that the team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, that excitement level is bound to go through the roof. "We live in a community that selfless and wants to come out and support these kids," said Jay Hale, whose son plays on the team. The championship game takes place Thursday afternoon at 4. Some Hagerstown groups are forming watch parties for Thursday. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
WTHI
Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
WIBC.com
Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town
What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
WTHR
'This is actually going to become just like the flu': Indianapolis physician shares advice on COVID-19 as new school year begins
INDIANAPOLIS — Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians expect the coronavirus to be a part of our lives for many more years. 13News checked in with Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician at Community Health Network, about the immediate future and what parents should know as they send their kids back to school.
indianaontap.com
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening
10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
Inside Indiana Business
HGTV’s Good Bones prepares to launch new show
The beloved mother-daughter duo of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk have become nothing short of HGTV royalty since their home renovation show Good Bones hit the airwaves in 2016 putting Indianapolis in the national spotlight. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on Mina’s new business venture.
