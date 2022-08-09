ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Hoosiers for Good using the “Hoosier way” to pave the way for NIL models across the country

By William McDermott, Media
insidethehall.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thedailyhoosier.com

Allocating the minutes: An estimate of IU basketball playing time in 2022-23

“Things will be more competitive this season.”. That’s how IU coach Mike Woodson answered a question about the allocation of playing time at an alumni event in late May. More competitive because Indiana has returned nearly 80 percent of its minutes played from a year ago while bringing in four freshmen who, to varying degrees, appear to be ready to play a role in November.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
1017thepoint.com

HAGERSTOWN NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

(Whitestown,IN)--There was plenty of excitement around Hagerstown Tuesday in advance of Tuesday’s Little League baseball game in Whitestown. Now that the team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, that excitement level is bound to go through the roof. "We live in a community that selfless and wants to come out and support these kids," said Jay Hale, whose son plays on the team. The championship game takes place Thursday afternoon at 4. Some Hagerstown groups are forming watch parties for Thursday. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Trey Galloway
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
#The Hoosiers#Iu#Hoosiers For Good
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town

What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
indianaontap.com

Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening

10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
WESTFIELD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

HGTV’s Good Bones prepares to launch new show

The beloved mother-daughter duo of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk have become nothing short of HGTV royalty since their home renovation show Good Bones hit the airwaves in 2016 putting Indianapolis in the national spotlight. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on Mina’s new business venture.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

