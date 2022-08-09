Police believe man stabbed father in homicide near Bonanza, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near the northwest valley Tuesday morning.

The homicide was reported near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Detectives believe 21-year-old Jacob Racilis stabbed his father in a nearby apartment before walking into Sunrise Hospital with lacerations at around 2 a.m., they said in a news briefing.

According to police, the body of a 54-year-old Hispanic man was found in the apartment on Bonanza.

Police said the man was detained. They do not know what led to the stabbing.

When asked if the two lived together in the apartment, Metro Lieutenant David Valenta said it seemed like they “recently came back together.”

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.

