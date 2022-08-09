ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police believe man stabbed father in homicide near Bonanza, MLK

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near the northwest valley Tuesday morning.

The homicide was reported near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4859Ll_0hAInmIt00

Detectives believe 21-year-old Jacob Racilis stabbed his father in a nearby apartment before walking into Sunrise Hospital with lacerations at around 2 a.m., they said in a news briefing.

According to police, the body of a 54-year-old Hispanic man was found in the apartment on Bonanza.

Police said the man was detained. They do not know what led to the stabbing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TF6Sv_0hAInmIt00
Police are investigating a homicide reported near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. (KLAS)

When asked if the two lived together in the apartment, Metro Lieutenant David Valenta said it seemed like they “recently came back together.”

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police arrest man accused in road rage shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused in a road rage shooting in the southeast valley. It happened on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the I-15 near Silverado Rancho. Marcus Herbert could face several charges including assault with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at an occupied […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlk#Bonanza#Police#Violent Crime#Sunrise Hospital#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Las Vegas police arrest man accused of posing as health inspector who says he ‘no longer wants to play by the rules’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing multiple charges after posing as a health inspector and entering fast-food restaurants in order to steal from them. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Dimitar Kolev chose fast-food restaurants because he thought the young kids working there would be “easy to manipulate.”   On July 3, Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy