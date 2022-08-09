ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Prefer Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, But Grande Wins in Another Area

 2 days ago

Gone are the days when beauty gurus were the ones releasing makeup products to the public. Lately, it seems every celebrity has a makeup line out. From Rihanna to Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga, many famous people, especially musicians, want a piece of the pie. However, while their fans are always ready to buy their items, others can spot a cash grab from a mile away. Many fans prefer Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty to Grande’s R.E.M Beauty . But Grande makes up for it elsewhere.

Which brand is more successful — R.E.M Beauty or Fenty Beauty?

Ariana Grande launched her R.E.M Beauty brand in November 2021, with chapters releasing every couple of months. Although she has a substantial following, many fans aren’t exactly thrilled about the line . However, the brand is still in its early stages and it promises to unfold as time passes.

On the other hand, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty can be classified as a revolutionary brand. The singer started launched her first line in 2017 and immediately dropped 40 shades of her Pro Filt’R Foundation, instantly wowing audiences. She continued to release more items and added even more shades to the collection.

It’s still too early to compare R.E.M Beauty and Fenty Beauty since the former is still in its infancy while Fenty already has a vibrant, established market. However, looking at each brand’s social media, Fenty beauty takes the crown with more than 11 million followers against R.E.M Beauty’s 1.4 million.

Rihanna also has a higher net worth than Grande by a lot. Forbes declared her the wealthiest female musician in the world, hitting the $1 billion mark in 2021. Grande is worth $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . It’s also worth noting that Rihanna’s makeup brand is estimated to be worth over $2 billion, with an estimated annual revenue of $650 million.

Ariana Grande beats Rihanna with her fragrance collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgAnK_0hAInTTy00
(l-r) Singers Rihanna and Ariana Grande attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on May 1, 2014. | Larry Busacca/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rihanna is the queen of multitasking. After receiving several compliments about her scent, she decided to share it with her fans. In 2021, the “Diamonds” singer announced via social media the release of her first fragrance under the Fenty name.

To promote the perfume, Rihanna posted a compilation video of celebrities who have complimented her scent. The fragrance called Fenty Eau de Parfum sold out within hours of going live. The fragrance costs $120 and has a 3.9 out of 5 rating based on the official Fenty Beauty website.

This is the singer’s first fragrance under her brand. However, she has worked with Parlux before creating a line of 11 perfumes with her first, Reb’l Fleur, earning $80 million in sales within its first year.

Grande’s Cloud Eau de Parfum has higher standing than Rihanna’s Fenty Eau De Parfum. The fragrance sells at Ulta Beauty for $45 and has a 4.3 out of 5 rating on the website. The singer has a lucrative fragrance franchise and has released other fragrances like Moonlight, Sweet Like Candy, and Ari by Ariana Grande. WWD estimated in 2018 that the franchise with Cloud included was $150 million.

Grande’s fragrance also has more online searches compared to Rihanna’s fragrance line. According to Hey Discount , Grande leads with 4.4 million annual searches against Rihanna’s 807,600 annual searches.

Ariana Grande is Rihanna’s No. 1 fan

Despite being successful on her own merit, Grande is a huge Rihanna fan and is obsessed with her colleague’s beauty brand. In the song ‘Make Up’, Grande shouts out Fenty in her third verse. “No eyeliner on but looking at you is the fix / Highlight of my life / Just like that Fenty Beauty kit.”

Grande surpassed Rihanna as the most streamed female artist of all time on Spotify in 2020. Celebrating the milestone, Grande begged Rihanna to release a new album “so she can rightfully snatch this back.”

RELATED: Rihanna Wins the Celebrity Makeup War With Fenty Beauty, Beating Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty By Over $300 Million Annually

