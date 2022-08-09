ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

4 best games to watch in NFL Preseason Week 1

By Matt Johnson
 2 days ago

The Hall of Fame Game is in the rearview mirror and a few more days of training camp now take us to NFL Preseason Week 1. After months of football fans waiting for the action to return, there will be football every weekend from now until February.

Each year we see more NFL teams choose to keep a majority of their starters on the sidelines during the preseason. Even for those who play in August, NFL Preseason Week 1 is mostly for rookies and young players looking to establish themselves against similar competition

Looking at the Week 1 preseason schedule, there are quite a few matchups everyone should watch. It helps that of the 16 games this week, eight are on NFL Network and those in local markets will get to see their teams.

Keeping that in mind, here are the four best games to watch in NFL Preseason Week 1.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqpF8_0hAInLfO00
Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will watch from the sideline as quarterback Jordan Love receives another opportunity to prove himself. The 2020 first-round pick no longer has a long-term future with the Green Bay Packers, but this is a proving ground for Love. Slated to start the preseason opener , a strong showing could spark some interest around the league to set up a potential trade next offseason.

“I think he’s much more in rhythm. I think there’s more decisiveness. I think you see it in his footwork, and he’s not getting what I call ‘stuck’ at the top of the drop, where both feet are hitting at the same time and he’s just kind of sitting there.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on QB Jordan Love (H/T The Packers Wire)
On the other side, many will naturally be interested in how much playing time quarterback Trey Lance receives. The reports out of training camp are positive, but San Francisco is also expecting some growing pains . Everyone really wants to see how different Kyle Shanahan’s offense looks with a signal-caller who is far more physically talented than Jimmy Garoppopolo. Needless to say, this should be a fun matchup to watch for those who like young quarterbacks.

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AGIP_0hAInLfO00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of pure storylines, the Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers matchup might be the best in NFL Preseason Week 1. Both teams are technically holding a quarterback competition, but Pittsburgh’s battle is seemingly for the sake of appearances . With that said, there are storylines to watch for both teams.

From the Steelers’ perspective, either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett needs to step up. Pittsburgh is handing Trubisky the starting job, but his issues this summer are a red flag . However, it’s not like Pickett is faring much better since he heads into this game third on the depth chart . Mike Tomlin will give the rookie plenty of run and we’re excited to see what he does.

As for the Seahawks, there is a legitimate quarterback duel between Geno Smith vs Drew Lock . The buzz out of training camp is mixed, with the two passers seemingly going back-and-forth. Both will get ample snaps and this could prove to be a crucial domino in the competition. We’ll also be keeping an eye on Kenneth Walker III, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III as some of the top rookies to monitor in Week 1 of the preseason.

Atlanta Falcons vs Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHuP6_0hAInLfO00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the more underrated matchups on the slate this week. Of course, we’re also accounting for the fact that the Detroit Lions are being featured on Hard Knocks . It’s going to add outstanding perspective to this game, providing fans insight on the preparation leading up to this matchup and what happened behind the scenes during the game. If that isn’t enough for the Lions’ angle, football fans can watch a young defense featuring Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, Kerby Joseph and Levin Onwuzurike.

It’s not the only reason to watch Falcons vs Lions. Atlanta is expected to name Marcus Mariota as its starting quarterback for the regular season. However, Friday is all about rookie Desmond Ridder . He’s the most pro-ready quarterback from the 2022 draft class and that should translate to some positive moments in NFL Preseason Week 1. Plus, everyone gets to see wide receiver Drake London , linebacker Troy Anderson and running back Tyler Allgeier put their skills on display.

New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OdKM_0hAInLfO00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Closing out our picks for the best games to watch in NFL Preseason Week 1 is the New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans. New Orleans invested significant assets to snag wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive tackle Trevor Penning in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Considering both rookies are going to be pivotal to the Saints’ offense being successful this fall, early signs of being ready to step into those massive roles feel necessary to see.

Houston is interesting in its own way. The Texans snagged five players within the top 75 picks during the NFL Draft and seven total players within the first 170 selections. It means the NFL world can see the likes of Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre and Christian Harris. Of course, we’ll be keeping a close eye on running back Dameon Pierce, who could be one of the breakout rookies in 2022 and NFL Preseason Week 1 is his first chance to shine.

