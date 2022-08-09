Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
City of Tuscaloosa Sets Date to Consider Northriver Condominium Development
The City of Tuscaloosa set the date for a hearing to consider the approval of a planned unit development of the Northriver Marina Condominiums. According to a resolution in the city council agenda documents, the Planning and Zoning Committee held a public meeting on July 18 and granted tentative approval of the development.
Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
Commissioners Play Santa, Approve Incentives for 4 Developments
The Jefferson County Commission continued celebrating a summertime yuletide Thursday as it adopted resolutions that usher in development to the county. After commissioners sent four development items to the agenda, Commissioner Joe Knight said the experience was “Christmas in August.”. But Commission President Jimmie Stephens made it clear the...
hooversun.com
Chace Lake condo proposal draws concern from business owners
It’s not unusual for residents to show up at Hoover zoning board meetings in opposition to a new business proposed to go up near their home, but this week it was business owners objecting to a residential development. Clint Sukar, a home builder, on Monday night was asking the...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Brook Highland Plaza retail center was just sold
Birmingham shoppers, we have news for you. The Brook Highland Plaza retail center on Highway 280 was just sold for $77 million. Keep reading to learn all the details. According to Shopping Center Business, this 594,466-square-foot retail center on Highway 280 was just sold by JLL Brokers, which included a joint venture between DRA Advisors and DLC Management.
styleblueprint.com
Birmingham’s Newest Event Venue: Avenue D
When real estate investors Laura Turner and Chuck Riley first saw the building located at 3008 4th Avenue South, they knew they had to have it. “The space inspired me,” Laura said. “I saw the space, location, and view, and I thought, This doesn’t need to be a warehouse. This needs to be an event space.”
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Mason Music Fest, Woodlawn Street Market + more
Happy (almost) weekend, Birmingham! As always, we have a fun-filled weekend ahead in the Magic City. Tag along for four events you don’t want to miss. Get your karaoke on at the Full Moon Reverse Happy Hour this Friday at The Lumbar. Then, keep the fun going on Saturday at Avondale Brewing while you jam out to awesome tunes at Mason Music Fest.
Shelby Reporter
Work begins on Phase 1 of Hwy 119 widening project
ALABASTER – Work officially began on phase one of the Hwy 119 widening project this week. The work is being conducted between Fulton Springs Road and Hwy 12 and part of a continued upgrade to the city’s major highway. The two-phase project will widen the road to include...
City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
cahabasun.com
Trussville denies Glendale Farms development
TRUSSVILLE -- The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. At a meeting Thursday, they debated bids to give the Pine Hill Cemetery in McCalla a makeover.
Golden Rule Bar-B-Que Trussville announces restaurant closure
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Golden Rule Bar-B-Que in Trussville has announced on Thursday, August 11, that it will close its doors after 30 years of service. The announcement was made on the Golden Rule Bar-B-Que Trussville Facebook page. The restaurant’s last day will be Friday, August 12. “It saddens us to let you […]
realtysouth.com
1608 Ridge St NW
Mature trees and a very unique Mid Century modern home in the City limits of Cullman. It's like having the county setting in the city. The home is 3 bd/ 2 ba with dark hardwood floors throughout with a partially finished basement. When you walk in you are greeted with two sided gas fireplace. Both bathroom's have been updated with tile, and one host a large walk in shower. Kitchen offers farm house sink and gas stove with quartz countertops. This house offers so much that you have to see it for yourself. Call and set up your appointment today.
Birmingham Water Works’ solution to customer billing problems? Bring back the old boss
The Birmingham Water Works Board has hired its former general manager as a consultant to fix persistent customer billing issues. On Tuesday, the Birmingham Water Works board approved a plan to bring in Macaroy Underwood of Underwood Financial Consultants, LLC, to conduct a detailed review and analysis of customer billing and collections from Jan. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022.
wvtm13.com
Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
Moody Council approves one-time bonus for retired city workers
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY — The Moody City Council approved a resolution that authorized a one-time lump sum benefit to retired city employees during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The resolution was passed as R2022-08-08 and will be submitted to Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) to fund the payment for […]
Trussville Council approves proclamation honoring Mt. Joy Baptist Church’s 165th Anniversary
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved a proclamation honoring Mt. Joy Baptist Church’s -Trussville 165th Anniversary at the council meeting on Tuesday, August 9. According to a proclamation read by Councilmember Alan Taylor, Mt. Joy Baptist Church – Trussville is the “oldest African American Church in Jefferson County, Alabama, […]
Birmingham seeks automated traffic enforcement for safer roadways
The City of Birmingham is working to curb exhibition driving, using automatic traffic enforcement.
wbrc.com
BFRS: Crews working water rescue in West Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say they are working a water rescue in West Birmingham. Chief Jackie Hicks said crews worked to recue two children who are stuck in Village Creek in the 4800 block of Avenue W. Chief Hicks said they were removed safely from the creek.
Bham Now
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
