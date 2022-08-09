Mature trees and a very unique Mid Century modern home in the City limits of Cullman. It's like having the county setting in the city. The home is 3 bd/ 2 ba with dark hardwood floors throughout with a partially finished basement. When you walk in you are greeted with two sided gas fireplace. Both bathroom's have been updated with tile, and one host a large walk in shower. Kitchen offers farm house sink and gas stove with quartz countertops. This house offers so much that you have to see it for yourself. Call and set up your appointment today.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO