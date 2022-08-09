Read full article on original website
WITN
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers found dead inside their Carteret County home were victims of a double homicide, according to deputies. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother, William Fulcher, 57, were discovered at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic last Wednesday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase
An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
3 injured after police pursuit leads to crash in Avon, NC
Several people were sent to the hospital following a crash that stemmed from a police pursuit in Avon late Monday morning.
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck County deputies arrest woman in stolen vehicle who brandished knife
(Currituck County Sheriff) On Aug. 8, Currituck County Deputies took over a pursuit of a stolen vehicle fleeing from Chesapeake Police Department. Patrol deputies pursued Ciera Scott, 28, from Norfolk, VA for approximately 3 miles traveling south on NC168 in Moyock. They took Scott into custody after she crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Rd. and NC168.
outerbanksvoice.com
Former Nags Head Police Chief Webster now interim chief in Elizabeth City
Update: While the Nags Head press release did not indicate where Police Chief Webster was going, a post he has written on the Elizabeth City website identifies him as the Interim Police Chief there. “As your Interim Chief of Police, I am committed to creating innovative approaches to delivering excellent...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff warns on Tideland scam
Scammers are heavily targeting Tideland Electric members recently. They are threatening to disconnect service if payment isn’t given over the phone. Do Not give personal/financial information. Hang up. If you have concerns regarding payment or service, please contact Tideland EMC directly.
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
One person hospitalized, 23 displaced following Elizabeth City apartment fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One person was hurt and nearly two dozen others were displaced following a fire at an Elizabeth City apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Firefighters said the call about the fire came in at 2:45 a.m. from the Emerald Lake Apartments, which are on the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle in the Old Oak section of Elizabeth City.
Emerald Lake Apartments catch fire in Elizabeth City
According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.
3 people rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River Monday evening
Three boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their jon boat capsized in the Pasquotank River Monday evening, officials told News 3.
North Carolina Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Currituck Co. mom of four plans to buy house after $150,000 win
RALEIGH, N.C. – Latoya Banks of Jarvisburg set a goal of buying a house for her four children by the end of the year and a $150,000 lottery win will help make that dream come true. “Oh my God this can’t be real,” Banks said on her reaction to winning. Banks, a 37-year-old district manager, […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk preps for $4.1 Sentara site purchase
Property to house police station, may include medical offices. Meeting during an Aug. 10 special session on the town’s pending $4.1 million purchase of the former Sentara Medical Center from Pasquotank County, the Kitty Hawk Town Council discussed its plans for the 30-day due diligence period on the property.
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
obxtoday.com
Evans Building demolition set to begin this week in Manteo
According to a Sunday evening update from the Town of Manteo, East Coast Demolition will be delivering machinery to the former Evans Building located at 100 Old Tom Avenue for the purposes of demolishing the building on Monday, August 8th. For those not familiar with the building, it is located...
Communities take the lead in monitoring air, which may be threatened by algae blooms
A community science project is placing air quality monitors on buildings in northeast North Carolina, measuring particulate matter from algae blooms.
Lonely wild horse finally finds her harem on Outer Banks
COROLLA, N.C. — It’s a rite of passage for all young wild horses living on the northern reaches of the Outer Banks — the time comes when they must strike out on their own. For most fillies and colts, finding a new harem, as family units are...
outerbanksvoice.com
New World Festival of the Arts returns to Manteo Next Week for 40th Year
Celebrate fine art at the 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts, which will be held on the Manteo waterfront on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17. The free, family-friendly outdoor festival will be held from 10am to 5pm each day offering visitors the opportunity to peruse the works of over 45 East Coast artists.
