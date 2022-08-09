ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase

An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
AVON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Currituck County deputies arrest woman in stolen vehicle who brandished knife

(Currituck County Sheriff) On Aug. 8, Currituck County Deputies took over a pursuit of a stolen vehicle fleeing from Chesapeake Police Department. Patrol deputies pursued Ciera Scott, 28, from Norfolk, VA for approximately 3 miles traveling south on NC168 in Moyock. They took Scott into custody after she crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Rd. and NC168.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, NC
County
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Crime & Safety
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Sheriff warns on Tideland scam

Scammers are heavily targeting Tideland Electric members recently. They are threatening to disconnect service if payment isn’t given over the phone. Do Not give personal/financial information. Hang up. If you have concerns regarding payment or service, please contact Tideland EMC directly.
DARE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#A Dare County Sheriff#N C Hwy#The Avon Post Office#The Outer Banks Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk preps for $4.1 Sentara site purchase

Property to house police station, may include medical offices. Meeting during an Aug. 10 special session on the town’s pending $4.1 million purchase of the former Sentara Medical Center from Pasquotank County, the Kitty Hawk Town Council discussed its plans for the 30-day due diligence period on the property.
KITTY HAWK, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
obxtoday.com

Evans Building demolition set to begin this week in Manteo

According to a Sunday evening update from the Town of Manteo, East Coast Demolition will be delivering machinery to the former Evans Building located at 100 Old Tom Avenue for the purposes of demolishing the building on Monday, August 8th. For those not familiar with the building, it is located...
MANTEO, NC
WRAL News

Lonely wild horse finally finds her harem on Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. — It’s a rite of passage for all young wild horses living on the northern reaches of the Outer Banks — the time comes when they must strike out on their own. For most fillies and colts, finding a new harem, as family units are...
outerbanksvoice.com

New World Festival of the Arts returns to Manteo Next Week for 40th Year

Celebrate fine art at the 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts, which will be held on the Manteo waterfront on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17. The free, family-friendly outdoor festival will be held from 10am to 5pm each day offering visitors the opportunity to peruse the works of over 45 East Coast artists.
MANTEO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy