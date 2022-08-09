ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

akronschools.com

Champions For Change

Thank you to Fred Barrett and Socially Good Television. Watch, learn and share how Akron youth are promoting community service and acquiring leadership training and public service education to become change agents and community problem-solvers. “MYLC provides youth with a forum to become CHAMPIONS for change and a VOICE in...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron, OH
Ohio Education
Akron, OH
akronschools.com

Did You Know?

Akron Children's Hospital is supporting our families in making sure that each Akron Public Schools student who is car-seat age is arriving and leaving school safely by providing free car seats and booster seats. Check out the flier below for more information.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Richard Nixon
Derrick Hall
whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Judge Williams Byers abruptly resigns to become TV judge

Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge. An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
CLEVELAND, OH

