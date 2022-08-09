Read full article on original website
Shame on us for allowing Cuyahoga County to deny education to detained juveniles
Melissa Marini Svigelj and Meryl Johnson wrote an excellent commentary “Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention” published in The Plain Dealer on Aug. 7 about the state of juveniles housed at our controversial 10-year-old Juvenile Justice Center. Shame on us that we...
akronschools.com
Champions For Change
Thank you to Fred Barrett and Socially Good Television. Watch, learn and share how Akron youth are promoting community service and acquiring leadership training and public service education to become change agents and community problem-solvers. “MYLC provides youth with a forum to become CHAMPIONS for change and a VOICE in...
Why school lunches will no longer be free for most students
School districts are bracing for a change that could catch parents off guard just days ahead of the school year. Free school lunches will no longer be available to all students.
County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
akronschools.com
Did You Know?
Akron Children's Hospital is supporting our families in making sure that each Akron Public Schools student who is car-seat age is arriving and leaving school safely by providing free car seats and booster seats. Check out the flier below for more information.
Officials: UH closures would create ‘a medical desert’
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
Right to Counsel program gains momentum after Eviction Summit in Akron
Four months after an Eviction Summit, which was attended by hundreds in Akron, a new report is listing several suggestions to prevent evictions.
Akron provides $10,000 grants to businesses impacted by pandemic
The City of Akron is providing financial help to small businesses impacted by the pandemic through one-time $10,000 grants.
whbc.com
County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
Cleveland Jewish News
Judge Williams Byers abruptly resigns to become TV judge
Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge. An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Public Schools District needs bus drivers, bus assistants and van drivers as academic year begins
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools district, like school systems across the nation, has struggled over the years with bus-driver shortages, but the current situation has been fueled by the pandemic and increasing regulations. “It’s bad,” said William Andexler, the Akron Public Schools district’s transportation coordinator....
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
City of Bedford files suit against University Hospitals
It seemed like the permanent closure of UH’s Bedford Medical Center was a done deal, but the city of Bedford isn’t going down without a fight.
USPS Cleveland hiring for multiple positions, holding weekly job application workshops
Amid staff shortages nationwide that in some areas are causing frustrating service delays for customers, the Cleveland division of the United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions and offering free, weekly job application workshops at its Orange Avenue location. Positions available include city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants,...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines
The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors.
Warren assistant prosecutor to take unpaid administrative leave
Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
