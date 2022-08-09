Read full article on original website
Healthline
Does Vitamin D Affect Ulcerative Colitis?
Ulcerative colitis is one of the two main types of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), which are chronic inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. diarrhea, fatigue, abdominal pain, bloody stools, malnutrition, and unintentional weight loss, among other symptoms. a fat-soluble vitamin primarily known for its beneficial effects on bone health....
Medical News Today
What causes pain in the lower left abdomen?
Pain in the lower left abdomen may be no reason for concern, but it is still not something a person should ignore. Causes of pain in the lower left abdomen can be benign, such as gas pain, or they may be a sign of a chronic condition. People experiencing persistent...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
MedicalXpress
Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
docwirenews.com
Stroke Risk Factors Despite Anticoagulation in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
Using data from the GLORIA-AF registry, researchers evaluated the incidence and risk factors for residual adverse events in patients with atrial fibrillation. Lead author Wern Yew Ding and colleagues identified several predictive variables for ischemic stroke and ultimately judged that, despite use of anticoagulation therapy, patients with atrial fibrillation remain at high risk for complications.
pharmacytimes.com
Plasmapheresis is Viable Treatment Option for Patients with Hashimoto’s Encephalopathy Nonresponsive to Steroids
Researchers recommend having a low clinical threshold for the diagnosis of Hashimoto’s encephalopathy in patients who reveal no apparent cause for their altered mental status, given the heterogenous nature of the condition’s presentation. Plasmapheresis may be an option for patients with Hashimoto’s encephalopathy who are unresponsive to steroids...
consultant360.com
Heat-related Myocardial Infarction May be Associated With Cardiovascular Medications
People that take antiplatelet and beta-response blocker medications to reduce the risk of a myocardial infarction (MI) may be at an increased risk during hot-weather events, according to a new study.1. The research was conducted using data from a registry of MI cases that took place in Augsburg, Germany from...
studyfinds.org
Slim chance of survival: 3 in 4 lung cancer patients under 30 diagnosed in the late stages
VIENNA, Austria — Three-quarters of people under 30 diagnosed with lung cancer are already in the late stages of the disease — giving them just a three-percent chance of survival, a new study says. Overall, researchers say people over 50 are far more likely to catch the disease...
physiciansweekly.com
Uveitis in Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis : Occurrence and Risk Factors
Data are scarce on uveitis in juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA), a subtype of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). The frequency and risk factors for JPsA-associated uveitis are discussed (JPsA-U). To describe JPsA-U and identify risk factors for the development of uveitis, researchers examined cross-sectional data from the German National Pediatric Rheumatological...
verywellhealth.com
Bacterial (Septic) Arthritis: An Overview
Bacterial arthritis—also called septic arthritis and infectious arthritis—is a rare and sometimes serious infection of one or more joints. It occurs when an infection spreads to a joint and causes inflammation of the joint and surrounding tissues. The terms "septic arthritis" and "infectious arthritis" refer to infections from...
MedicalXpress
Traditional Chinese medicine reduces side effect of cancer treatment
For tens of thousands of Australians who receive radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, mucositis is a serious side effect that may cause inflammation, ulcers, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and bloating. Currently there is no effective treatment for mucositis, but researchers from the University of Adelaide have...
MedicalXpress
Two-medication strategy offers both benefit and risk after coronary artery bypass surgery
A new analysis shows that a combination of two anti-platelets drugs can benefit patients after the most common type of cardiac surgery—while also increasing the risk of potentially dangerous bleeding. This double-edged finding from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators suggests physicians should carefully weigh the use of these medications after this procedure.
MedicalXpress
New model can predict best drug combinations for osteoporosis
A new model, described today in eLife, may help improve outcomes for patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis and reduce the risks of side effects by helping physicians build more personalized treatment regimes. The sudden loss of the hormone estrogen during menopause can interfere with the body's natural processes for repairing natural...
MedPage Today
AMD Strongly Associated With Heart Disease and Stroke
Subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDD) had a significant association with underlying cardiovascular disease (CVD), adding a missing link between age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and CVD, according to a prospective study presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) meeting. In this exclusive video, study author R. Theodore Smith, MD, PhD,...
mmm-online.com
Abbott, WeightWatchers partner on diabetes program
Abbott Laboratories and WeightWatchers have partnered to give people living with diabetes more insight into their condition. The initiative integrates WeightWatchers’ diabetes-specific weight management program with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. It’s designed to make critical information available via mobile devices so that people with diabetes can make healthy adjustments to their diets. Users will be able to view their glucose data alongside information derived from the WeightWatchers program.
MedicalXpress
Study of OTC supplements shows some have very high levels of levodopa, which can lead to paranoia
A team of researchers from the Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy has found that over-the-counter supplements that are advertised as containing extracts from Mucuna pruriens, a type of bean that contains levodopa, sometimes contain high levels of levodopa. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the group describes testing the levels of levodopa in several Mucuna pruriens–based supplements.
2minutemedicine.com
Postoperative and nonoperative atrial fibrillation have a similar risk of associated thromboembolism
1. Postoperative atrial fibrillation had a similar risk for associated stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) as compared to nonoperative atrial fibrillation. 2. Those with postoperative atrial fibrillation had a lower risk for subsequent atrial fibrillation. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: New-onset atrial fibrillation can occur sporadically or...
Healthline
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Treatments
There are many treatments available for MS, many of which can help decrease the frequency and severity of relapses, improve physical function, and ease symptoms caused by the condition. About MS treatment. While there’s no cure for multiple sclerosis (MS), there are many treatments available. These treatments mainly focus on...
technologynetworks.com
Predicting Multiple Sclerosis Severity Simplified by Retina Exam
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
