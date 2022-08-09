Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in last night’s primary election. The organization had 48 alums on the ballot with 44 wins and a 92% win rate. 37.5% of alums on the ballot were members of the New American Majority—Black, Brown and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women—while 10 were first-time candidates. Their victories are part of an emerging national trend that underscores the successes of women candidates at the ballot box.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO