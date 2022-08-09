Read full article on original website
The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?
It is hard to quantify something like momentum. But even as other candidates plateaued, engagement with Becca Balint’s campaign only grew. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?.
Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor
Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
'It's finally our time': Becca Balint wins Vermont's Democratic US House nomination
With a decisive victory over her chief rival, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Balint is now poised to become the first woman — and openly LGBTQ+ person — the state sends to Washington. Liam Madden, a self-described independent, won the Republican nomination. Read the story on VTDigger here: 'It's finally our time': Becca Balint wins Vermont's Democratic US House nomination.
Read all of VTDigger's 2022 primary election night coverage
Find election results and highlights from Tuesday's congressional, statewide and legislative races. Read the story on VTDigger here: Read all of VTDigger's 2022 primary election night coverage.
Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel to face off in November gubernatorial election
Scott easily defeated two Republican primary challengers, and Siegel was unopposed in the Democratic race. Mike Pieciak faced no competition to win the Democratic nomination for state treasurer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel to face off in November gubernatorial election.
Emerge Vermont alums win big in primary
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in last night’s primary election. The organization had 48 alums on the ballot with 44 wins and a 92% win rate. 37.5% of alums on the ballot were members of the New American Majority—Black, Brown and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women—while 10 were first-time candidates. Their victories are part of an emerging national trend that underscores the successes of women candidates at the ballot box.
Vermont’s GOP candidates for U.S. House make case
Erika Redic, Anya Tynio and Liam Madden are vying for the GOP nomination to replace Democratic Rep. Peter Welch in November.
Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election
Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
New Yorkers to choose who runs against Elise Stefanik in this month's primary election
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Aug. 23, registered North Country New York voters of the Democratic Party will be able to vote in the primary U.S. House congressional race. New Yorkers have until Aug. 11 to register to vote or to change their registered parties. No matter where someone lives...
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
Tom Sherman, D, 2022 candidate for New Hampshire governor
Tom Sherman is a Democrat running for governor of New Hampshire. (This candidate has not responded to our requests for biographical information. WMUR will post the information when we receive it.)
What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election
Competitive races include Vermont’s first open congressional seat in 16 years, three open statewide offices and a range of legislative contests. Read the story on VTDigger here: What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election.
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
