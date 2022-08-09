ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor

Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
WCAX

Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
VTDigger

Emerge Vermont alums win big in primary

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in last night’s primary election. The organization had 48 alums on the ballot with 44 wins and a 92% win rate. 37.5% of alums on the ballot were members of the New American Majority—Black, Brown and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women—while 10 were first-time candidates. Their victories are part of an emerging national trend that underscores the successes of women candidates at the ballot box.
VTDigger

Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election

Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
