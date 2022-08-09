Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Special Olympics returns to Transylvania County after 3-year hiatus
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years, Special Olympics activities will return to Transylvania County. Local program coordinator Keith Lee will lead a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Volunteer coaches will also provide fall training for athletes in bocce and soccer.
my40.tv
Collapsed roof at Brevard College's Jones Hall repaired, dorm reopens for fall semester
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Snow from a winter storm in January caused a dorm roof at Brevard College to cave in. That building has just reopened for the fall semester. Brevard College President Brad Andrews said the roof of Jones Hall was completely redone and the building's interior was renovated over the summer because of water damage.
my40.tv
WCU starts welcoming students back to campus, celebrates largest freshman class ever
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina University is welcoming its first group of students to campus this weekend for the 2022 fall semester. Friday, Aug. 12 was move-in day for about 500 student-athletes and the university's band. By next Saturday, Aug. 20, everyone will be back on campus. The...
my40.tv
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
my40.tv
Waynesville Police Dept. hosts week of K-9 testing, certification for dogs, handlers
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — K-9 officers and their dogs are in Waynesville for a week of trials and testing. The U.S. Police K-9 Association works with the Waynesville Police Department to test dogs in their abilities to help with law enforcement. The trials include obedience and searches for people...
my40.tv
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
my40.tv
Today: Job fair focuses on positions offering work-life balance for employees
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Area Workforce Development held another job fair Thursday, Aug. 11 inside the Expo Building at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. Happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, this job fair is a little different than most, as it focused on the work-life balance for employees.
my40.tv
Brevard, nonprofit raise funds to expand Bracken Preserve, make it more inviting for all
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Brevard is partnering with Conserving Carolina to raise $325,000 needed to purchase 34 acres of forest land to expand the Bracken Preserve and make it more inviting and usable for people of all ages, skill levels and fitness levels. The Bracken Preserve...
my40.tv
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
my40.tv
Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
my40.tv
Project Linus honors volunteer blanket makers with ice cream social
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit that donates handmade blankets to children in crisis celebrated its volunteers with a tasty treat Wednesday. Project Linus thanked its volunteer blanket makers by inviting them to an ice cream social at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Arden. "If we didn't have...
my40.tv
All lanes of I-26E reopen after tractor-trailer crash caused fuel leak
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 26 near Hendersonville reopened Thursday night after an early-morning wreck caused a fuel leak and snarled traffic in the area much of the day. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference...
