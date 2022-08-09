ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

my40.tv

Special Olympics returns to Transylvania County after 3-year hiatus

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years, Special Olympics activities will return to Transylvania County. Local program coordinator Keith Lee will lead a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Volunteer coaches will also provide fall training for athletes in bocce and soccer.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Today: Job fair focuses on positions offering work-life balance for employees

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Area Workforce Development held another job fair Thursday, Aug. 11 inside the Expo Building at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. Happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, this job fair is a little different than most, as it focused on the work-life balance for employees.
JOBS
my40.tv

Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Project Linus honors volunteer blanket makers with ice cream social

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit that donates handmade blankets to children in crisis celebrated its volunteers with a tasty treat Wednesday. Project Linus thanked its volunteer blanket makers by inviting them to an ice cream social at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Arden. "If we didn't have...
ARDEN, NC

