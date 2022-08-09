Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in August that you need to listen up to
Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
RS Recommends: Yes, You Can Get These Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Under $60
Click here to read the full article. Noise-cancelling headphones usually command a pretty high price. A good pair of headphones from Sony like the Sony WH-1000XM4 can set you back close to $350 and even headphones like the AirPods Max can cut a massive hole in your wallet. That’s why a good headphones deal can make your shopping experience easier. Right now, you can snag Monoprice’s SYNC-ANC headphones for just $59.99 — one of the best headphone deals under $100. Monoprice Buy:Monoprice SYNC-ANC Headphonesat$59.99 Packed with active noise cancelling (ANC) technology, up to 20 hours of playback time, and support for both a wired...
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
Digital Trends
Grab a 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 at Amazon for a limited time
It’s no secret that turning your living room into a home theater can be pretty expensive. Luckily, we’re always keeping our eye out for 4K TV deals to make those upgrades easier on your wallet. Today, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV happening right now. Originally $570, this pretty sweet TV is on sale today for only $350, saving you $220 off the retail price.
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Should you upgrade?
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were the first higher-end true wireless earbuds offered by Samsung under its Galaxy Buds brand. It’s been over a year and a half since their launch in January 2021, but they are finally getting a successor in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But are there enough upgrades on offer to get Samsung’s latest buds? Let’s take a look at the Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
The best 65 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go big while you do it? Check out the best 65-inch TVs of 2022...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos Billionaires Are Buying Now
Ethereum is catching on with the wealthy based on its perceived utility and ability to create value through smart contracts. Meme coins are drawing attention because of their potential for rapid price increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
My Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Amazon is facing economic issues like everyone else, but it is still performing decently. The company's cloud business looks increasingly promising. Amazon benefits from a strong moat that will help it keep competitors at bay. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
ZDNet
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Top Apple Deals for August 2022: Save $150 on the 2022 MacBook Pro at Amazon
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re more than halfway through summer, and the Back to School deals are beginning to pop up. The good news is that it’s a great time to score big deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge...
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pre-Orders, Price, When It Goes on Sale, and More
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has now been revealed at the recent Unpacked 2022 event. Samsung's recent Unpacked event revealed its newest devices, the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As can be seen in the latest edition of...
digg.com
Best Laptops For The College Back-To-School Season
Are you or a loved one headed off to college soon? Then it's time to invest in a new laptop!. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of your budget or operating system needs, you'll find something that'll work out in our selections below. And if you'd still like to look around some more, Amazon has a selection of discounted back-to-school laptops to peruse.
CNET
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
Digital Trends
Get a fantastic student laptop for only $200 with this crazy Best Buy deal
When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a surprisingly aggressive reimagining of the Buds line. Instead of jumping off from the Buds Pro design, these Bluetooth earbuds clearly started with the look and feel of the Galaxy Buds 2 and then took an Exacto blade to the body, carving away bits and pieces to accommodate better mics and sensors to improve fit, audio, and noise-canceling abilities. That Samsung did this while making the earbuds 15% smaller than the last Buds is impressive.
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
CBS News
