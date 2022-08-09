Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
5 Children Left in Hot Car; Man Arrested
A Fort Worth man was arrested for allegedly leaving five children in a parked car last week as temperatures neared triple digits outside. The car was parked with the engine running but without air conditioning, when officers discovered and removed the children, ages 1,2,4,5, and 6, from the vehicle, several were either sleeping or unconscious, the police said.
'I Was Scared': Texas Home's Security Cam Exposes Vandals
"I heard pounding at my door I quickly looked at the video doorbell, at what I thought was a baseball bat..."
Three slashed during a quarrel among delivery drivers in Southlake
Three men are recovering from knife wounds after a fight broke about among delivery drivers in Southlake Wednesday. It was in an alley behind some retail stores near Southlake Boulevard and Davis.
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
KWTX
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son on Aug. 9, killing him. It happened at a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The boy was taken by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in...
Sheriff: Child dies after being accidentally shot by his dad
HOOD COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Hood County Sherriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton area of Hood County. Sheriff Roger Deeds told WFAA that "a terrible accident occurred where a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son."
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Dallas police searching for robbery suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent robbery. Police say the robbery took place on Sunday, June 31st at the Chevron gas station at 3600 Duncanville Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple
The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
Man, woman found dead inside RV in Parker County
ALEDO (CBSDFW.COM) - Parker County Sheriff's are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found inside an RV Aug.4, in Aledo.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the victims in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the pair as Jennifer Lauren Galaway, 52, and David Dale Galaway, 48.Investigators didn't say how the victims were related. "At this time, this investigation is active and ongoing," said Sheriff Authier. "We are not ruling out any outcome. However, the official cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office pending the autopsy results."Three cats and two dogs found inside the RV were taken to the Parker County Animal Shelter for evaluation and safe keeping.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals
Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
WLBT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights would-be thief
DALLAS (KTVT) – Catalytic converter thefts are still rising in north Texas, as thieves target the precious metals inside. But one repeat victim decided to fight back, literally. Clay Hayner’s van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year. “For some reason, it’s...
Body found inside burning Plano home
Plano investigators have a mystery on their hands after a body was found inside a home that caught fire on Wednesday. The home is on Gardengrove Court near Custer and West 15th.
dallasexpress.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
fox4news.com
WFAA
KLTV
Texas jury gets case of man accused of killing his daughters
DALLAS (AP) - Jurors are deliberating in the capital murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008. Yaser Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said.
