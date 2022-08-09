Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
Foodie Fest To Debut At The Depot in Jeffersonville On Saturday
This Saturday, Aug. 13, World Of Foodies will host Foodie Fest, a new all-ages event that celebrates food and community, at The Depot, a venue in Southern Indiana made of decorated shipping containers. The event is free and will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. List of food...
WLKY.com
Downtown Louisville's historic West Main Street gets new sports park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on West Main Street between 6th and 7th is the Louisville's newest investment Downtown. It's called the Baird Urban Sports Park, home to a regulation-size Wiffleball court and two pickleball courts. The space will host weekly leagues in both sports that will begin in September and run through October.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
A popular restaurant chain is set to open a brand new location in Kentucky this week. Read on the learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you'll be excited to learn that Chick-Fil-A is opening a new restaurant location in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, this week.
wdrb.com
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
foodanddine.com
SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in
Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
WLKY.com
New Chick-fil-A location opening this week in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A new Chick-fil-A location is officially opening this week in Jeffersontown on Plantside Drive, according to a statement from the fast food chain. The new location, the 17th Chick-fil-A restaurant to hit the Louisville area, will open its doors for business on Thursday, Aug. 11. On...
wdrb.com
Cuban Bakery opens in Lyndon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bakery in Lyndon and is bringing some Latin flair. Gold Sweet Bakery is a Cuban bakery that specializes in Cuban desserts, Cuban sandwiches and pizza. The bakery is located at the corner of New La Grange Road and Lyndon Lane. Five years ago, the...
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Jalopnik
Nothing of Value Lost as Bud Light Truck Overturns on Kentucky Highway
It was a cold one on Wednesday morning when a truck carrying Bud Light overturned on an onramp between interstates 265 and 71 southbound outside of Louisville, Kentucky. It’s unclear why the truck went bottoms-up. Perhaps the beer wasn’t stacked correctly, leading to a tipsy trailer. The thousands of cans were totally wasted after spilling on to the freeway and median, WLKY reported. Police hopped right to it and decided it was closing time on the ramp, shutting down traffic for most of the morning. After a a few crime-scene pitchers, the clean up began.
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
Wave 3
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)
Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
WLKY.com
Family of loved ones buried at Eastern Cemetery concerned about property maintenance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding a gravestone at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue is a challenge for Albert Diehl. He has five relatives buried at the cemetery. “You should be able to come into the graveyard and not have trouble finding your grave sites and halfway cut grass,” Diehl said. “Some of these stones are under the ground so far you can't even see them.”
Southern Indiana Band Needs Your Vote to Land Gig At 2022 Louder Than Life in Louisville KY
For any band with big aspirations, that big break can be a bit elusive, but for one rock band out of Southern Indiana, that big break is now - and you can help them make it a reality. Meet The Strangers. Like many of the greats before them, The Strangers...
wdrb.com
Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
wdrb.com
I-71S ramp to I-265 blocked after truck hauling Bud Light overturns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The I-71S ramp to I-265 is blocked after a semi truck hauling cans of Bud Light overturned around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Pictures from the scene showed the truck on its side with hundreds of cans of beer on the ground. No details on what caused the...
Local family loses everything after rental truck stolen, only parked for 3 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville family said their U-Haul truck was stolen in the parking lot of a motel they were staying at off of Bardstown Road on June 28. The family, William Johnson, fiancée Amber Hardin and their two daughters, lost everything. "It's really hard. My kids...
Wave 3
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
WLKY.com
Papa Johns has a new menu item — and it doesn't have crust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Papa John's International Inc. is launching a new menu category with its latest innovation: Papa Bowls,according to Louisville Business First. Papa Bowls are essentially crustless pizzas, featuring Papa Johns' existing toppings — such as meats, cheeses, sauces and vegetables — oven-baked and served in...
wdrb.com
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
