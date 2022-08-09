ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Downtown Louisville's historic West Main Street gets new sports park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on West Main Street between 6th and 7th is the Louisville's newest investment Downtown. It's called the Baird Urban Sports Park, home to a regulation-size Wiffleball court and two pickleball courts. The space will host weekly leagues in both sports that will begin in September and run through October.
WLKY.com

New Chick-fil-A location opening this week in Jeffersontown

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A new Chick-fil-A location is officially opening this week in Jeffersontown on Plantside Drive, according to a statement from the fast food chain. The new location, the 17th Chick-fil-A restaurant to hit the Louisville area, will open its doors for business on Thursday, Aug. 11. On...
wdrb.com

Cuban Bakery opens in Lyndon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bakery in Lyndon and is bringing some Latin flair. Gold Sweet Bakery is a Cuban bakery that specializes in Cuban desserts, Cuban sandwiches and pizza. The bakery is located at the corner of New La Grange Road and Lyndon Lane. Five years ago, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Jalopnik

Nothing of Value Lost as Bud Light Truck Overturns on Kentucky Highway

It was a cold one on Wednesday morning when a truck carrying Bud Light overturned on an onramp between interstates 265 and 71 southbound outside of Louisville, Kentucky. It’s unclear why the truck went bottoms-up. Perhaps the beer wasn’t stacked correctly, leading to a tipsy trailer. The thousands of cans were totally wasted after spilling on to the freeway and median, WLKY reported. Police hopped right to it and decided it was closing time on the ramp, shutting down traffic for most of the morning. After a a few crime-scene pitchers, the clean up began.
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
Wave 3

Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
townandtourist.com

10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)

Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
WLKY.com

Family of loved ones buried at Eastern Cemetery concerned about property maintenance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding a gravestone at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue is a challenge for Albert Diehl. He has five relatives buried at the cemetery. “You should be able to come into the graveyard and not have trouble finding your grave sites and halfway cut grass,” Diehl said. “Some of these stones are under the ground so far you can't even see them.”
wdrb.com

Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
Wave 3

Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
WLKY.com

Papa Johns has a new menu item — and it doesn't have crust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Papa John's International Inc. is launching a new menu category with its latest innovation: Papa Bowls,according to Louisville Business First. Papa Bowls are essentially crustless pizzas, featuring Papa Johns' existing toppings — such as meats, cheeses, sauces and vegetables — oven-baked and served in...
