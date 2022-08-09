Read full article on original website
Tickets for Japan's Ghibli Park now on sale
Fans of "My Neighbor Totoro," "Kiki's Delivery Service," and other films from director Hayao Miyazaki of the legendary Studio Ghibli, will have a new destination to add to their travel bucket list later this year.
The Nintendo Wii Supreme Is The Most Expensive Game Console Ever Created
The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.
Square Enix And Battalion 1944 Studio Have Parted, And The Free Legacy Edition Will Soon Be Available On Steam
As an homage to the early Call of Duty games, Battalion 1944 entered early access in 2018. Although there were some issues, which were to be expected in an early access game, it appeared like a very good beginning for a specialized multiplayer FPS. According to its November 2018 acquisition...
Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes
In the anime, after twenty years, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Pokemon Champion. In celebration of this, players can also redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the entirety of the Ash Championship Team in the game. In this article, we’ll update you on the Ash team […] The post Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
epicstream.com
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September
Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
Steam's latest breakout hit is medieval city builder Farthest Frontier
Time to play SimCity in the distant past
IGN
Kirby's Dream Buffet Launches Next Week
Nintendo's Fall Guys-style party game, Kirby's Dream Buffet, will be released next week on August 17. The game was only announced last month with a summer 2022 release window but Nintendo confirmed via a tweet (below) that the game is already right around the corner. A new trailer was also...
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Game, Studio and Smyths have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 9 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent...
The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Falls to Gundam in Bandai's Latest Fiscal Report
There is no denying that anime is bigger these days than ever, and its global scale continues to grow. The industry's top brands are bringing in money hand over foot at times, and those overseeing top IPs are even more lucrative. This goes for Bandai Namco given its connection to Dragon Ball, but according to a new fiscal report, it seems Goku's gang just fell to Gundam in a surprising defeat.
itechpost.com
Square Enix Releases New Forspoken Trailer, Gets Roasted by the Internet Over Cringey Dialogue
People on the Internet are dragging the new Forspoken trailer and creating memes. On Monday, Square Enix and Luminous Productions released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Forspoken, an upcoming RPG that is set to arrive on January 24, 2023 to PlayStation 5 and Windows. But instead of being met with fanfare, the new trailer, which was posted on Forspoken's official Twitter account, was met with a lot of laughs and roasts.
Atlas Obscura
Reclaim Arcade
In-home gaming and handheld devices might have disrupted the arcade golden age, but Reclaim Arcade features retro attractions full of fun opportunities for those looking to relive or reclaim the past. Guests enter a lobby reminiscent of a video rental store where they can purchase $15 all-day, free play passes....
