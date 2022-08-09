ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John spoke candidly about death amid cancer battle

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPKP2_0hAIkTNL00

Olivia Newton-John spoke openly about dying in one of her final interviews — and revealed that she was “sort of looking forward to” being around the energies of the loved ones who passed.

The iconic “Grease” star and four-time Grammy Award winner — who died Monday morning following a 30-year battle with breast cancer — opened up last year about how she had been contemplating dying.

“We all know we’re going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial,” she said on the Australian podcast “A Life of Greatness.” “It’s extremely personal so it’s hard to put into words.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcrtI_0hAIkTNL00
Olivia Newton-John opened up about the prospect of dying in one of her final interviews last year, telling the Australian podcast “A Life of Greatness” in Feb. 2021, as she battled breast cancer for the third time, that she was “sort of looking forward to” being around the energies of loved ones who passed.
PodcastOne AU

The Australian actress continued: “I feel that we are all one thing and I’ve had experiences with spirits and spirit life. I believe there is something that happens.

“I hope the energies of the people you love will be there… I think all the love will be there. I’m sort of looking forward to that, not now, but when it happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OscjJ_0hAIkTNL00
Three days before her death at age 73, Newton-John shared on her Instagram page this joyful throwback photo with her husband John Easterling.
Instagram/therealonj
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XRDZ_0hAIkTNL00
Easterling, 70, broke the news of his wife’s “peaceful” death at her ranch in California on Monday.
Instagram/therealonj
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhPFX_0hAIkTNL00
Flowers and photos decorate Newton-John’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday.
GC Images

Host Sarah Grynberg re-released the Feb. 2021 episode featuring the interview with Newton-John on Monday in her memory.

Just three days before her death at the age of 73, the cancer advocate shared what would turn out to be her final Instagram photo: a luminous throwback snapshot of her and husband John Easterling smiling and gazing into the distance.

Tap the right side of the screen below to watch this web story:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiI4I_0hAIkTNL00

Newton-John’s husband, Easterling, 70, broke the news of her passing Monday on the star’s social media page, describing her as “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

His statement was accompanied by a photo of an angelic-looking Newton-John with a beaming smile on her face, dressed in white and posing against a white background.

The “Physical” singer was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time in 2017 after two previous bouts in 1992 and 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sgobx_0hAIkTNL00
Newton-John told podcaster Sarah Grynberg in Feb. 2021 that she was not in denial about death and believed in an afterlife.
PodcastOne AU
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgmBR_0hAIkTNL00
Newton-John battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years and was a passionate advocate for those suffering from the illness.
G'Day USA via Getty Images

Newton-John announced her latest health crisis only in 2018, revealing that she had stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to the base of her spine, and that her prognosis was bleak.

Besides her husband of 14 years, Newton-John is also survived by her daughter from her first marriage, Chloe Lattanzi, 36, who shared an undated photo on her Instagram with her mom just three days before the star’s death, writing in the accompanying caption: “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend.”

The Hollywood legend’s passing inspired a tidal wave of tributes from her colleagues in the industry, led by John Travolta, who starred opposite Newton-John in the 1978 hit movie musical “Grease.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgpuI_0hAIkTNL00
Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star John Travolta (pictured together in the 1978 film) paid tribute to his friend after learning of her death.
Getty Images

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta, 68, wrote on his Instagram page. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Comments / 0

