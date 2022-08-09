Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Report: Details Emerge From Tom Brady’s Absence From Bucs
The Tampa Bay quarterback will miss training camp through August 20 for personal reasons.
Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News
During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the means for a move.
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
NFL Preseason odds: Packers vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
A rematch of the NFC Divisional Round is set to take place as the Green Bay Packers meet up with the San Francisco 49ers where the stakes will be a whole let less when the pair last met. With that being said, it is about that time to take a sneak peek into our NFL preseason odds series, where our Packers-49ers prediction and pick will be selected.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
NBA・
Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Wednesday Afternoon
Malcolm Brown's stint with the New Orleans Saints was short-lived. On Wednesday, the team officially released the veteran running back. Brown signed with the Saints in late July. He was brought in to compete for the No. 3 spot on the team's depth chart. Considering the Saints just released Brown,...
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
AthlonSports.com
Saints Have Released A Veteran Defensive Player
The New Orleans Saints are making a couple of significant roster moves this Thursday afternoon. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback K.J. Costello, resulting in the release of a veteran. The Saints have reportedly released veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. The 28-year-old is now a free agent...
Tom Brady’s message to former Patriots teammate James White upon his retirement
On Thursday, news surfaced that longtime New England Patriots running back James White was retiring from football. The news caught like wildfire across the league and his former quarterback, Tom Brady, caught wind. Brady took to social media posting on Instagram with some love for his former teammate. Brady posted...
It’s impossible not to question the Patriots’ offensive ‘process’
When former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the Patriots this offseason, it was clear the team would undergo significant changes to its offense. Now, with the preseason opener in the books, the New England offense is a questionable as ever.
WATCH: Bucs HC Todd Bowles talks Julio Jones, Chris Godwin
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the NFL’s best wide receiver groups, thanks to a pair of returning Pro Bowlers, and two new additions that should make their passing game even more dominant in 2022. Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer, signed a...
Popculture
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back
The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
‘What even is this?’: Browns continue to baffle fans with worst season ticket present
The Cleveland Browns haven’t exactly been a fan’s dream franchise to follow. Now with the Deshaun Watson saga mucking up their quarterback situation, things look even more dour. The least they could do is reward their most loyal fans with some high quality swag, right? Well, apparently Browns fans won’t even have that consolation as […] The post ‘What even is this?’: Browns continue to baffle fans with worst season ticket present appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I wouldn’t have came back’: Tracy Walker slams old Lions regime
Tracy Walker is now entering his fourth season with the Detroit Lions. The highly-touted safety could have easily turned his back on the team this summer if he wanted to, but in the end, he showed his loyalty to the squad. Reports state that Walker turned down more lucrative offers...
‘He left a tremendous, tremendous legacy here’: Patriots teammates react to James White’s retirement
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots had their first preseason game of the 2022 season on Thursday, but that wasn’t their biggest news of the day. Long-time Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from football on Thursday. Playing all nine seasons in New England, White ranks as one...
