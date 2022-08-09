ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘Picked by the One Team I Was Rooting for My Entire Life,’ Malvern Prep Grad Now a Member of Phillies Organization

 2 days ago

Jordan Dissin.Image via Philadelphia Phillies.

Malvern Prep graduate Jordan Dissin is now officially a member of the Phillies organization after signing a contract with the team that selected him in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball Draft, writes Ty Daubert for Phillies Nation.

Dissin, a Pottstown native, was the 362nd overall pick out of Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif.

“It’s kind of surreal to consider myself part of (the organization), considering that I’m going to get ready to play for the Phillies in the minor leagues,” said Dissin. “It’s surreal, man.”

Dissin grew up a Phillies fan.

“I know I’m from kind of far away in Pottstown,” he said. “But since I went to Malvern, I like to consider myself a Philly kid.”

During his high school days, he faced strong competition in the Inter-Ac League. He then headed to the University of Richmond to play in the Atlantic 10 Conference, but after a rough season, he transferred to Saddleback College. The move helped him improve his game significantly, ultimately landing him a contract with his dream team.

“I’m glad I got picked by the one team I was rooting for my entire life,” said Dissin.

Read more about Jordan Dissin at Phillies Nation.

