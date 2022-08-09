ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Mahanoy Area Golden Bears (11)

Offensive Starters Returning: (11) Defensive Starters Returning: (10) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We need more consistency on the offensive. We have to be able to maintain drives. Offensively we need to develop a consistent passing game to complement our running game.”. 2022 Defensive Outlook: “Our...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
wlvr.org

IronPigs make final pitch for funding from Allentown City Council

Allentown is sitting on more than $28 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds – money intended to speed up recovery from the effects of COVID-19. And, as was demonstrated before city council this week, there’s no shortage of projects that could use it. In joining a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Bret Michaels coming to Mohegan Sun Pocono

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On September 30, singer Bret Michaels will perform at Mohegan Sun Pocono, according to a media release. The Poison frontman will visit the Wyoming Valley as part of his “Nothin’ But a Good Vibe Tour.” The show will be held in the casino’s outdoor concert venue. Tickets go on […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory Run State Park

- If you enjoy hiking, you should try Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory-Run State Park. This park is surrounded by more than 40 miles of trails and is a great place to take a family hike. Hawk Falls is located in the park's northern area near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The hike is mostly downhill, with a few sections that can be slippery. Once you've arrived at the top, you'll be able to view the beautiful waterfall from a rock outcrop.
JIM THORPE, PA
Pocono Update

St. Matthews Annual Festival Is All Set For This Weekend

St. Matthew's Church is celebrating its 2022 Festival this weekend, and you don't have to be a member to enjoy the family fun. St. Matthews festival has been a yearly tradition for over a decade. This year's festival is the first since 2019. It will take place at the church and will feature free entertainment daily, including the 2nd street players, Joey + The T Birds, Kevin Macintire as Elvis, DJ Ruby, and more. There will also be a variety of international foods and desserts, a beer and wine garden, and games for all ages. In addition to the games, the event also features BINGO, Prize Raffles, and St. Matthew's mega 50/50, which is now over $27,000.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
WTAJ

Small town getaways with big adventures in the Pocono Mountains

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau It’s time to start booking your Fall getaway in the Pocono Mountains. President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, Chris Barrett stops by to talk about some of the charming small towns with bog adventures in the Poconos.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WKMI

Ohio 6-Year-Old Caught on Video Drinking Beer in Public Twice

A shocking moment at an Ohio gas station with a 6-year-old drinking beer became even worse when police arrived at the child's home. Last Friday, in a small community called Hanover Township, about 40 minutes Northwest of Cincinnati, a 26-year-old Ohio woman has been charged in connection with a 6-year-old boy drinking alcoholic beverages. The young boy was seen by gas station employees getting out of a car and walking into the Marathon store holding and drinking a Smirnoff Ice. One employee asked the little boy if he knew he was drinking beer. Not only did the young boy know he was drinking beer, he told the lady that it was his and his mom's favorite beer.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Progressive Rail Roading

Reading & Northern adds new passenger train to Jim Thorpe fleet

The Reading, Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad this week added a new passenger coach to its Lehigh Gorge fleet in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. Dubbed the Pagoda, or Coach No. 450, the passenger car is named after the Reading Pagoda found south of Reading, Pennsylvania. It’s a heavyweight six-axle car built in the 1920s, originally destined for Illinois Central Railroad. The coach was recently purchased in a rail-car auction, Reading and Northern officials said in a press release.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
SCRANTON, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More

Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Community comes together in memory of teen who passed in crash

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community in the Poconos is coming together for a teen who tragically passed away in a car crash last week. Dozens of cars lined up outside a home in Price Township as the community gathered to honor 17-year-old Matthew Haines who died in a car crash last week on Route […]
CRESCO, PA
Times News

Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday

The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
PALMERTON, PA
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg

This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
STROUDSBURG, PA

