This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death Charge Against Budd Lake ManMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Mahanoy Area Golden Bears (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (11) Defensive Starters Returning: (10) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We need more consistency on the offensive. We have to be able to maintain drives. Offensively we need to develop a consistent passing game to complement our running game.”. 2022 Defensive Outlook: “Our...
wlvr.org
IronPigs make final pitch for funding from Allentown City Council
Allentown is sitting on more than $28 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds – money intended to speed up recovery from the effects of COVID-19. And, as was demonstrated before city council this week, there’s no shortage of projects that could use it. In joining a...
Bret Michaels coming to Mohegan Sun Pocono
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On September 30, singer Bret Michaels will perform at Mohegan Sun Pocono, according to a media release. The Poison frontman will visit the Wyoming Valley as part of his “Nothin’ But a Good Vibe Tour.” The show will be held in the casino’s outdoor concert venue. Tickets go on […]
Lani’s Grilled Cheese Moves To Fat Mikey’s In East Stroudsburg
Image Capture by Nathal Walcott, Fat Mikey's Cheesesteaks in East Stroudsburg, PA. One local restaurant favorite, Lani's Grilled Cheese Shop, has moved into another East Stroudsburg location, Fat Mikey's, but the reason why might surprise you.
PhillyBite
Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory Run State Park
- If you enjoy hiking, you should try Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory-Run State Park. This park is surrounded by more than 40 miles of trails and is a great place to take a family hike. Hawk Falls is located in the park's northern area near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The hike is mostly downhill, with a few sections that can be slippery. Once you've arrived at the top, you'll be able to view the beautiful waterfall from a rock outcrop.
St. Matthews Annual Festival Is All Set For This Weekend
St. Matthew's Church is celebrating its 2022 Festival this weekend, and you don't have to be a member to enjoy the family fun. St. Matthews festival has been a yearly tradition for over a decade. This year's festival is the first since 2019. It will take place at the church and will feature free entertainment daily, including the 2nd street players, Joey + The T Birds, Kevin Macintire as Elvis, DJ Ruby, and more. There will also be a variety of international foods and desserts, a beer and wine garden, and games for all ages. In addition to the games, the event also features BINGO, Prize Raffles, and St. Matthew's mega 50/50, which is now over $27,000.
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
WTAJ
Small town getaways with big adventures in the Pocono Mountains
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau It’s time to start booking your Fall getaway in the Pocono Mountains. President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, Chris Barrett stops by to talk about some of the charming small towns with bog adventures in the Poconos.
Ohio 6-Year-Old Caught on Video Drinking Beer in Public Twice
A shocking moment at an Ohio gas station with a 6-year-old drinking beer became even worse when police arrived at the child's home. Last Friday, in a small community called Hanover Township, about 40 minutes Northwest of Cincinnati, a 26-year-old Ohio woman has been charged in connection with a 6-year-old boy drinking alcoholic beverages. The young boy was seen by gas station employees getting out of a car and walking into the Marathon store holding and drinking a Smirnoff Ice. One employee asked the little boy if he knew he was drinking beer. Not only did the young boy know he was drinking beer, he told the lady that it was his and his mom's favorite beer.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
Progressive Rail Roading
Reading & Northern adds new passenger train to Jim Thorpe fleet
The Reading, Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad this week added a new passenger coach to its Lehigh Gorge fleet in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. Dubbed the Pagoda, or Coach No. 450, the passenger car is named after the Reading Pagoda found south of Reading, Pennsylvania. It’s a heavyweight six-axle car built in the 1920s, originally destined for Illinois Central Railroad. The coach was recently purchased in a rail-car auction, Reading and Northern officials said in a press release.
Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More
Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
Instagram video leads to pair accused of armed robbery ‘lesson’ on Bethlehem street
Two men are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on a Bethlehem street as a “lesson,” and then posting a video of the robbery on Instagram. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, of Bethlehem, and Cole Rauch, 18, of Catasauqua, were arraigned Wednesday night on charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, and simple assault.
Community comes together in memory of teen who passed in crash
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community in the Poconos is coming together for a teen who tragically passed away in a car crash last week. Dozens of cars lined up outside a home in Price Township as the community gathered to honor 17-year-old Matthew Haines who died in a car crash last week on Route […]
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
Car connected to reported shooting in Edwardsville found in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — The crime scene of a reported shooting on the West Side expanded to the Heights Thursday night where police focused on a car parked on South Grant Street. The shooting reportedly occurred in the Hilltop Apartments on Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville shortly before 7 p.m. A woman...
Times News
Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday
The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
