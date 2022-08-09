ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Rep. Flores announces $5M for Harlingen corridor project

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEIAu_0hAIjMPH00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, announced the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Harlingen a discretionary grant of $5,020,730.

Free, reduced-price meals to eligible Harmony students

The news release said the grant will go towards the city’s Commerce Street Corridor. The planning project will fund the redesign and preliminary engineering of the corridor.

“When this project is complete, it will breathe new life into the Commerce Street Corridor, allowing for existing and new businesses to thrive, bettering opportunities and improving traffic for area residents. This is a win-win for all,” said Flores.

Additionally, the project will evaluate corridor transportation needs, establish a community-supported vision for the corridor, and develop a preferred design concept and associated preliminary engineering, said the news release.

San Benito man pleads guilty to illegally having firearms

“This is great news for Harlingen. These federal dollars will allow us to plan, redesign, and evaluate the transportation needs of the Commerce Street Corridor, which encompasses 3.4 miles of one of the busiest areas of Harlingen,” said Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda.

In July 2022, Rep. Flores announced a $7 million grant for Valley International Airport.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 11

Navy74
2d ago

So the money is coming out of the bill that the majority of Republicans voted against last year. The bill is designed to help improve our roads and bridges. So she is taking credit for something Republicans we’re against.

Reply
2
Related
ValleyCentral

Rep. Flores introduces first bill in Congress

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — District 34 U.S. Congresswoman Mayra Flores, along with other representatives, introduced a bill aimed at strengthening law enforcement operations at the southern border. The Advanced Border Coordination Act is a bipartisan House bill aimed at improving law enforcement communication and coordination at the southern border. Rep. Flores, Ohio representative Dave Joyce, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito announces sandbag distribution

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
Valley Morning Star

Harlingen’s Commerce Street redesign takes off with $5M grant

HARLINGEN — The city has been awarded a $5 million federal grant to overhaul Commerce Street, a project that will add sidewalks, re-work dangerous intersections and dovetail with recreational options at city parks. The federal Department of Transportation RAISE grant, which does not require a local match, will rehabilitate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
San Benito, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Commerce, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
ValleyCentral

Mother, daughter charged with assaulting pregnant woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested late last month following a fight that left two people, including a pregnant woman, injured. Bianca Renee Pineda, 44, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and one count of Assault. Her daughter, 17-year-old Janelle Pineda has been charged with two counts of […]
ODESSA, TX
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmony#Nexstar Media Inc
ValleyCentral

Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping case arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a fourth suspect in a kidnapping case from July 26. Michelle Lee Rubio was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Brownsville PD. Rubio was arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping that was initially reported on July 26. Police also […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ValleyCentral

PD: Man accused of ramming Hummer into ex’s car at stoplight

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of ramming his vehicle into his ex’s car at a stoplight. Ingram Isael Ibarra was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), one count of stalking and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, on July 29, Ibarra […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested, three wanted in connection to kidnapping

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three were arrested, and three others are wanted, in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who said the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Arrest made in fatal McAllen motorcycle crash

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police have made an arrest in the traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday. A media release from McAllen Police said Joel Bello Galindo, 28, from Mission, was the driver of the SUV that struck a motorcycle in the 1500 block of South 10th St. The rider of the motorcycle was […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Rio Hondo school employee arrested for theft of backhoe

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee of the Rio Hondo Independent School District was arrested for theft of a district-owned backhoe tractor. The theft of the backhoe was first reported to the Rio Hondo ISD Police Department on July 21, according to a press release from Rio Hondo ISD. The district says the backhoe […]
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna PD arrests suspect in nightclub shooting

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Donna Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a nightclub shooting that left three people injured. Early Thursday morning, Donna investigators executed a search warrant at Yoshio Alejandro Martinez Gonzalez’s, 38, residence in Weslaco, according to a press release from the police department. Gonzalez was taken into custody […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy