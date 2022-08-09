In their first preseason action of the 2022 NFL season, the New York Giants lead the New England Patriots 10-7 at halftime. New York got the scoring started on the opening possession of the game, as Daniel Jones and the first-team offense marched down the field with a 13-play, 68-yard drive. However, that drive stalled out in scoring territory as Kenny Golladay dropped a pass inside the 5-yard line and the Giants had to settle for a field goal. Saquon Barkley was heavily involved in the game plan, with four carries as well as a reception. Gary Brightwell got most of the second-team work behind Barkley. The highlight play of the half came from Richie James, who snagged the ball out of the air and pulled it down for a gain of 26 yards after it was deflected on a throw from Tyrod Taylor over the middle. James added a touchdown grab on a toss from Taylor later in the drive.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO