Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
Key Patriots player announces retirement
One of the New England Patriots’ many Super Bowl heroes is calling it a career. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement on Thursday. He thanked team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, Patriots fans and others in a lengthy statement. White played all eight of his...
NFL World Reacts To The Patriots Retirement News
A member of the New England Patriots who played a huge role in their historic Super Bowl LI comeback has called it a career today. Running back James White, one of the NFL's top backfield receiving threats for over five years, has retired after eight seasons. The announcement comes less than six months after he signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension with the team.
Patriots vs. Giants score: Live updates, TV channel, streaming info, odds for preseason opener in Foxborough
In their first preseason action of the 2022 NFL season, the New York Giants lead the New England Patriots 10-7 at halftime. New York got the scoring started on the opening possession of the game, as Daniel Jones and the first-team offense marched down the field with a 13-play, 68-yard drive. However, that drive stalled out in scoring territory as Kenny Golladay dropped a pass inside the 5-yard line and the Giants had to settle for a field goal. Saquon Barkley was heavily involved in the game plan, with four carries as well as a reception. Gary Brightwell got most of the second-team work behind Barkley. The highlight play of the half came from Richie James, who snagged the ball out of the air and pulled it down for a gain of 26 yards after it was deflected on a throw from Tyrod Taylor over the middle. James added a touchdown grab on a toss from Taylor later in the drive.
NFL odds: Offensive Player of the Year odds, best bets
Did you know that a quarterback has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player 14 of the past 15 seasons, but a QB was voted the Offensive Player of the Year only six times since 1996?. Make sense? It does when you consider the Offensive Player of the Year award...
WATCH: Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton scores first TD of preseason
New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has impressed in training camp so far, and he's carried that success into the team's first preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Thornton scored the Patriots' first touchdown by fighting through contact (including a defensive holding penalty) against New York Giants...
New York Giants vs New England Patriots: Main takeaways, analysis, injury updates
The New York Giants wrapped up their preseason opener with the New England Patriots tonight, taking the 23-21 victory. The Giants traveled down to Foxborough to kick off their preseason tonight. In the first game for this brand new regime, Brian Daboll and New York had their ups and downs but seem to have something solid in the making.
Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending
The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
What will the New England Patriots look like in 2023 and beyond?
The 2022 season for the New England Patriots might be one of the most important ones in recent memory as it relates to the future state of the franchise. The 2021 season was a giant step in the right direction for the New England Patriots. The team had extreme success with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.
