Henderson High School Grad Earns Scholarship from Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia

Andrew Pruden.

Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Delaware.

The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small increments, faced by local families sending their high-school graduates onto college.

The program — in its 13th year — even boosted its investment in these students’ futures, upping its tuition help from the $2,000 of years past to the 2022 amount of $5,000.

Among the 20 recipients is Chester County’s Andrew Pruden of West Chester. A recent graduate of Henderson High School, where he was the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award and the National School Choral Award, he will be attending the University of Pittsburgh where he plans to major in Political Science.

He was selected as one of only 20 students from among 1,350 applicants.

The financing can be used for two- or four-year colleges and universities or for vocational-technical school tuition. The program was open to part- and full-time undergraduate students and high-school seniors.