Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Trump FBI raid: Lindsey Graham says Mar-a-Lago search increases likelihood he runs for president again in 2024
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he believes the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home will make him more likely to run for president in 2024. Graham, R-S.C., also demanded more information on the impetus for the raid during comments at an event with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home
Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity." SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly.
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
What We Know About The FBI Raid Of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Residence
Donald Trump left the White House over a year and a half ago, relocating to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. But even though the former president is out of the D.C. orbit, his name has continued to land in the headlines. Earlier this summer, a House committee held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donald Trump Jr. leaves open possibility father could announce run for presidency before midterms
Tampa, Fla. – Donald Trump Jr. Saturday did not take the possibility that his father could announce a 2024 presidential before November run off the table, as speculation swirls about whether former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy. "I don't know. I mean, that's gotta be sort of...
Fox News
Alyssa Farah Griffin frets FBI Trump raid could hand him the presidency
CNN commentator and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would have essentially handed former President Donald Trump the nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 if nothing "serious" comes of the Mar-a-Lago raid. "This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Hunter Biden joins dad Joe for vacation as FBI called out for double standard after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Hunter Biden joined his dad on an Air Force One flight to South Carolina Wednesday for a family vacation amid criticism of the FBI’s alleged double standards after agents raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The raid comes amid an ongoing federal investigation in whether Trump...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Taste of his own medicine': Plane flew ‘Ha Ha Ha' banner over Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
The man said the message was for Trump and his supporters who gathered near the property for a third day this week protesting this week's FBI search.
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Backers turn up at Mar-a-Lago to show support for Donald Trump after FBI raid
Undeterred by the Mar-a-Lago raid, supporters rally for Trump. People were showing up to show support for the former president and criticize the FBI raid.
Comments / 1