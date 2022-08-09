ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, TX

Man dies in weekend accident

By By DD TURNER
The Port Lavaca Wave
The Port Lavaca Wave
 3 days ago

A Calhoun County resident died in a work-related accident Saturday afternoon.

Misael Garcia, 38, was cleaning the inside of a cement truck in the Con-Metal laydown off Warehouse Street in the Westside Subdivision Saturday around 2 p.m. as part of its maintenance when the accident occurred, said Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery.

The incident is still under investigation but Vickery said there were no signs of foul play.

“It was a tragic accident,” he said. “When we complete our investigation, then OSHA will come in to investigate.”

The man was inside the drum chipping out the dried on concrete when “for some reason, the drum was rotated,” said Vickery.

The man, who would have celebrated his 39th birthday Saturday, lost his footing and fell toward the front of the drum, where he was decapitated.

“Our preliminary investigation shows it to be a tragic accident,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Port Lavaca Wave

The Port Lavaca Wave

