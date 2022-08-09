State Roundup: Family of Anton Black reaches settlements; Hogan orders agencies to withhold budget data; will 2022 be a breakthrough year for Black statewide candidates?

Read full article on original website
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
POLITICO
A Homeland Security watchdog says many Secret Service text messages from the time of Jan. 6 Capitol attack were deleted.
The inspector general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “The Senate has already done a bipartisan investigation within the Rules Committee,” Davis told POLITICO about whether or not to speak with McConnell. The report from the Senate Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
thecentersquare.com
Former Louisiana state senator could face 20 year prison term for theft of campaign funds
(The Center Square) — A former Louisiana state senator faces up to 20 years in prison and a quarter-million dollar fine for allegedly swindling campaign contributions to fuel her gambling addiction. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged former state senator and Democratic Party chairwoman Karen Peterson, 52, with wire fraud...
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
TODAY.com
Ex-Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt
A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt’s prison sentence — seven years and three months — is two years more than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant. But it’s less than half the length of the 15-year prison term requested by a federal prosecutor, who called Reffitt a domestic terrorist and said he wanted to physically remove and replace members of Congress. Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump halted the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.
bloomberglaw.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline Shield in Manchin Deal Raises Hackles
Manchin pressing agencies to approve Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sen. Joe Manchin’s legislative deal to press the Biden administration to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline and make sure appeals avoid a court that has struck down the project’s permits is unusual and could face legal challenges, energy analysts said.
Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate
A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
Washington, DC, mayor again asks for National Guard to be activated to assist with 'daily arrival of migrants'
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, requesting for the second time that 150 D.C. National Guard members be deployed to the nation's capital to assist with the arrival of migrants. "The District of Columbia writes to provide additional information to...
A look at the law governing presidential records
Washington — The revelation by former President Donald Trump on Monday that the FBI conducted a search of his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, has reignited scrutiny over his handling of presidential records and returned focus to the law that governs the preservation of those documents. Sources confirmed to CBS...
Militia Member Prosecuted in First U.S. Capitol Case to Reach a Jury Receives Longest Jan. 6 Sentence to Date
Texas man Guy Reffitt, the first person to be convicted by a jury in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will spend more than seven years in prison — the longest sentence issued so far in the Justice Department’s prosecution. He did not, however,...
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol
A former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer deserves to avoid a prison sentence for his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, federal prosecutors argued in a court filing Tuesday. Justice Department prosecutors recommended six months of probation along with a period of home detention or “community confinement” for former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he conspired with a former colleague, Thomas Robertson, to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Prosecutors have recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted by a jury of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday and Fracker, next Tuesday.
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
W. Virginia announces settlement with Rite Aid over opioid crisis allegations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced that they have reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with Rite Aid to resolve a lawsuit accusing the pharmacy chain of contributing to the state's opioid crisis. The Republican attorney general said Thursday that the state and the drug company...
Judge releases man who made Capitol bomb threat
A judge has ordered the release of a man who was arrested almost a year ago after prompting an evacuation on Capitol Hill when he threatened to detonate an explosive device he claimed he had in his truck.
Sports betting moves forward at 3 Maryland facilities
BALTIMORE – Sports wagering is moving forward at three Maryland facilities, gaming and lottery officials announced Wednesday.Maryland Stadium Sub, which has plans to operate a sportsbook at FedEx Field in Landover, and Chesapeake Gaming, which has an off-track betting venue in Boonsboro, have qualified for sports wagering facility licenses, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said in a news release. Additionally, the commission found that BetFred Sports, the operator of Long Shot's in Frederick, qualified for a sports wagering facility operator license.Maryland Stadium Sub and Chesapeake Gaming are among the 17 entities across the state that have been designated to...
