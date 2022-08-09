ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

State Roundup: Family of Anton Black reaches settlements; Hogan orders agencies to withhold budget data; will 2022 be a breakthrough year for Black statewide candidates?

By About
Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt

A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Michael Huber
The Associated Press

Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt’s prison sentence — seven years and three months — is two years more than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant. But it’s less than half the length of the 15-year prison term requested by a federal prosecutor, who called Reffitt a domestic terrorist and said he wanted to physically remove and replace members of Congress. Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump halted the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline Shield in Manchin Deal Raises Hackles

Manchin pressing agencies to approve Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sen. Joe Manchin’s legislative deal to press the Biden administration to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline and make sure appeals avoid a court that has struck down the project’s permits is unusual and could face legal challenges, energy analysts said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Law & Crime

Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate

A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Democratic Party#Legislature#Capital Budget#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Eastern Shore#The Washington Post#The Coalition For Justice#The Baltimore Sun
CBS News

A look at the law governing presidential records

Washington — The revelation by former President Donald Trump on Monday that the FBI conducted a search of his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, has reignited scrutiny over his handling of presidential records and returned focus to the law that governs the preservation of those documents. Sources confirmed to CBS...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

A former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer deserves to avoid a prison sentence for his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, federal prosecutors argued in a court filing Tuesday. Justice Department prosecutors recommended six months of probation along with a period of home detention or “community confinement” for former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he conspired with a former colleague, Thomas Robertson, to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Prosecutors have recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted by a jury of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday and Fracker, next Tuesday.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license

The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Sports betting moves forward at 3 Maryland facilities

BALTIMORE – Sports wagering is moving forward at three Maryland facilities, gaming and lottery officials announced Wednesday.Maryland Stadium Sub, which has plans to operate a sportsbook at FedEx Field in Landover, and Chesapeake Gaming, which has an off-track betting venue in Boonsboro, have qualified for sports wagering facility licenses, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said in a news release. Additionally, the commission found that BetFred Sports, the operator of Long Shot's in Frederick, qualified for a sports wagering facility operator license.Maryland Stadium Sub and Chesapeake Gaming are among the 17 entities across the state that have been designated to...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy