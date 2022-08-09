Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Boca Raton man accused of groping girl at South Florida mall
A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to her daughter while she was...
Brightline train hits, kills man in Lake Worth Beach in 3rd fatality in 7 days in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A man died Tuesday morning after a Brightline train struck him in Lake Worth Beach, marking the third fatal Brightline collision in Palm Beach County in seven days. The crash happened just south of 10th Avenue North shortly before 8 a.m. The Palm Beach County...
850wftl.com
Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
Tri-Rail train hits, kills person in West Palm Beach, passengers report
For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit and killed a person in Palm Beach County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$2,800 puppy stolen from Palm Beach County pet store recovered
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's says a black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix — taken from Wet Kisses Pet Company on July 23 — was recovered in Clewiston.
Click10.com
Oakland Park condo president arrested on embezzling accusations, yet still remains in role
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Broward County condo association president was arrested on charged of grand theft, accused of using association funds for his own personal use. Residents say he was writing checks to himself, paying for repairs to his car and getting reimbursements for purchases at home depot, among many other things, with no receipts.
cw34.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach
DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
President of Oakland Forest Homeowner Association arrested, charged with grand theft
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners associations are known for collecting cash, but a president at one community is accused of cashing in on a condo crime. Harry Murphy didn’t show his face while appearing in court Thursday morning. The 76-year-old is accused of stealing more than $44,000 from...
cw34.com
Crash involving school bus and BMW near elementary school, one arrested for grand theft
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a speeding car in Wellington. The sheriff's office said a gold BMW traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into he back of a school bus at Cedar Bluff Place and Aero Club Drive.
Wellington driver sentenced to 10 years after Greenacres crash that killed motorcyclist
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old Wellington woman to 10 years in prison following a February 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Samantha DeMaio pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the Feb. 27, 2021, crash that killed 54-year-old Andre Bonhoure of Riviera Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Woman accused of robbing man of luxury watches, cash in Fort Lauderdale found in Nevada
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested months after she allegedly robbed a Fort Lauderdale man of his luxury watches, iPhone and cash, authorities said. The robbery occurred June 10 at an apartment building on East Las Olas Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale police, surveillance video...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at Wawa gas station under construction in Broward County
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a Wawa gas station that is under construction in Oakland Park. Sky 10 was above the scene at 1640 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames with water. It...
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
Click10.com
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
WSVN-TV
1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest
A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.
bocamag.com
Best of Boca 2022: City & News
Finally, the world woke up, put on its shoes and walked outside again. Boca and Delray and the region were back in business, and we made it a year to celebrate. Here’s what happened, who made the news and why we think we live in the best South Florida place there is.
WSVN-TV
Woman accused of drugging man and robbing $52K in watches arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing $52,000 worth of watches. Twenty-three-year-old Cloe Reynicke from North Carolina was issued an arrest warrant for one count of grand theft. On Monday, Reynicke was arrested in Nevada by the...
Comments / 0