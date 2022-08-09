ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Boca Raton man accused of groping girl at South Florida mall

A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to her daughter while she was...
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach

DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Best of Boca 2022: City & News

Finally, the world woke up, put on its shoes and walked outside again. Boca and Delray and the region were back in business, and we made it a year to celebrate. Here’s what happened, who made the news and why we think we live in the best South Florida place there is.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman accused of drugging man and robbing $52K in watches arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing $52,000 worth of watches. Twenty-three-year-old Cloe Reynicke from North Carolina was issued an arrest warrant for one count of grand theft. On Monday, Reynicke was arrested in Nevada by the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

