Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
27east.com
East Hampton Beaches Closed After Shark Sightings
East Hampton Town and East Hampton Village have closed all their bathing beaches to swimming until further notice on Wednesday afternoon, after several sightings of sharks swimming near the beach... more. In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town ... 3 Aug 2022...
27east.com
To Further His Vision, Developer Has Purchased An Array Of Downtown Hampton Bays Parcels
Community members have spoken, for years now, of reports that a developer was buying up property in downtown Hampton Bays. It appears that a dozen parcels, in fact, have been... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022...
27east.com
Neighbors Object To Variance Requests At Butter Lane Farm In Bridgehampton, Claim Greenhouse Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ For Housing
Who will live in the proposed structures — humans or animals? The question arose during a lengthy hearing about farmland on Butter Lane in Bridgehampton before the Southampton Town Zoning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug...
Herald Community Newspapers
Could toll lanes fix parkway’s ‘Bloody Alley’?
Anyone driving on the Southern State Parkway knows it’s not an easy highway to travel. There are a lot of accidents, but there’s simply too many vehicles. But one fix offered by the Long Island Contractors Association and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages might not get the happiest reception: They propose adding a toll lane for carpoolers.
Plan to bring NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park is put on ice
The plan to bring a NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park has been put on ice after Riverhead’s Recreation Advisory Committee yesterday unanimously recommended against building the arena on one of two soccer fields at the flagship park. The town began negotiating with Peconic Hockey Foundation in June to...
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of August 4
Oscar Jacinto Mateo, 20, of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, as well as... more. Richard Bryan Hodos, 61 of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on August 1, at 1:55...
27east.com
The Giving Pump At Shell In Hampton Bays And Water Mill Will Collect Contributions For The Retreat
If Pump 1 at Canoe Place Shell in Hamptons Bays looks a little different now, that is because on August 1 it was transformed into The Giving Pump. With bright...
27east.com
East Hampton Suspends Ambulance Volunteer, As Pushback To Paid EMT Program Bubbles To Surface
East Hampton Village officials last week suspended a member of the East Hampton Ambulance Association who expressed dissatisfaction with the village’s decision to hire paid EMTs — emergency medical technicians... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11...
Cops: Oven explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton injures one
An oven explosion at the Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton sent a woman to the hospital this morning. Riverhead Town Police said they were called to the incubator building at 8:57 a.m. today on the report of an oven explosion and a fire at the location. Responding officers found an...
Person fatally struck by Ronkonkoma-bound LIRR train
A person was fatally struck by a Ronkonkoma-bound Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday night.
News 12
Enjoy a fun summer spot filled with things to do at Tobay Beach in Massapequa
Four miles east of historic Jones Beach is where you'll find a smaller, but just as fun summer spot filled with things to do. In this Road Trip: Close to Home, Erin Colton takes you to Tobay Beach in Massapequa. It's one of the best places in the Town of...
27east.com
The Giving Pump At Shell In Hampton Bays and Watermill Gives Back To The Community
If Pump One at Canoe Place Shell in Hamptons Bays looks a little different now, that is because on August 1 it was transformed into The Giving Pump. With bright...
2 men charged in Suffolk County store burglary spree
NEW YORK -- A Long Island man charged in a crime spree across Suffolk County appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Police say small shops from Bay Shore to Islip, West Islip, Oakdale, Bohemia and Lindenhust were targeted since late May, some multiple times.In all, there have been at least 14 burglaries.Surveillance video captured the alleged serial burglar throwing a rock through the glass door at Bang Bang Burritos in West Islip and then ripping out cash resisters.Moments later, a neighboring ice cream shop was struck.Robert Porter, 55, of Kings Park is charged with 14 counts of burglary."We are here all day long, and we work hard for what we have and for someone to just come in here and take what they want, I'm glad, I'm honestly glad, he got caught," burglary victim Barbara Pagliarulo said."You couple that with supply chain issues that exist and prices of everything are going up, the merchants are trying to hold the line on prices. It's just very unfortunate this is where we are right now," said Rich Carpenter, president of the West Islip Chamber of Commerce.An alleged accomplice, 56-year-old Eric Hyndman, who is homeless, is charged in four of the burglaries.
27east.com
Police Identify Body Found In Sag Harbor Cove
The body of Keith Viagas, 63, of Upper Sag Harbor Cove was found on the shore on the south side of Long Beach Road in Sag Harbor on the morning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton
One person suffered injuries when an oven exploded at a Long Island building. The incident happened at Stony Brook University's Food Business Incubator at Calverton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Police were called to the building, located at 4603 Middle Country Road in Calverton,...
NBC New York
$5,000 Offered for Person ‘Endangering the Public' in Long Island Lynx Mayhem
Usually, the reward money comes before the catch. That's not the case here. Now we know it's serious. The Suffolk County SPCA announced a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person "responsible for owning and endangering the public" with a Eurasian lynx. The lynx in...
27east.com
The Top 10 Hamptons Home Sales Of The First Half Of 2022
In the first half of 2022, the top 10 Hamptons home sales ranged in price from $21 million to four times that amount. Some of the deals came from off-market, “whisper” listings, so details are not readily available. At the same time, many buyers and sellers use limited liability companies to conceal their identities.
Herald Community Newspapers
Body recovered in Broad Channel identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez
The body of a person found floating in Broad Channel near Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 9, was identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez, Nassau County police said. Gutierrez, 30, went swimming off Rockaway Beach on Monday night. Emergency responders responded to Beach 13th Street and Seagirt Boulevard near 2 a.m. on Aug. 8.
ID Released For Man Found Floating IN Sag Harbor Cove
Police have released the name of a man whose body was found floating along the shoreline of a Long Island cove. Keith Viagas, age 63, of Noyac, a hamlet of Southampton, was found around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, a caller...
suffolkcountynews.net
Man arrested for over a dozen burglaries in Town of Islip
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
