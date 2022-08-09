ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

27east.com

East Hampton Beaches Closed After Shark Sightings

East Hampton Town and East Hampton Village have closed all their bathing beaches to swimming until further notice on Wednesday afternoon, after several sightings of sharks swimming near the beach... more. In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town ... 3 Aug 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Could toll lanes fix parkway's 'Bloody Alley'?

Anyone driving on the Southern State Parkway knows it’s not an easy highway to travel. There are a lot of accidents, but there’s simply too many vehicles. But one fix offered by the Long Island Contractors Association and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages might not get the happiest reception: They propose adding a toll lane for carpoolers.
MALVERNE, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of August 4

Oscar Jacinto Mateo, 20, of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, as well as... more. Richard Bryan Hodos, 61 of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on August 1, at 1:55...
27east.com

East Hampton Suspends Ambulance Volunteer, As Pushback To Paid EMT Program Bubbles To Surface

East Hampton Village officials last week suspended a member of the East Hampton Ambulance Association who expressed dissatisfaction with the village’s decision to hire paid EMTs — emergency medical technicians... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11...
CBS New York

2 men charged in Suffolk County store burglary spree

NEW YORK -- A Long Island man charged in a crime spree across Suffolk County appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Police say small shops from Bay Shore to Islip, West Islip, Oakdale, Bohemia and Lindenhust were targeted since late May, some multiple times.In all, there have been at least 14 burglaries.Surveillance video captured the alleged serial burglar throwing a rock through the glass door at Bang Bang Burritos in West Islip and then ripping out cash resisters.Moments later, a neighboring ice cream shop was struck.Robert Porter, 55, of Kings Park is charged with 14 counts of burglary."We are here all day long, and we work hard for what we have and for someone to just come in here and take what they want, I'm glad, I'm honestly glad, he got caught," burglary victim Barbara Pagliarulo said."You couple that with supply chain issues that exist and prices of everything are going up, the merchants are trying to hold the line on prices. It's just very unfortunate this is where we are right now," said Rich Carpenter, president of the West Islip Chamber of Commerce.An alleged accomplice, 56-year-old Eric Hyndman, who is homeless, is charged in four of the burglaries. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Police Identify Body Found In Sag Harbor Cove

The body of Keith Viagas, 63, of Upper Sag Harbor Cove was found on the shore on the south side of Long Beach Road in Sag Harbor on the morning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Daily Voice

1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton

One person suffered injuries when an oven exploded at a Long Island building. The incident happened at Stony Brook University's Food Business Incubator at Calverton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Police were called to the building, located at 4603 Middle Country Road in Calverton,...
CALVERTON, NY
27east.com

The Top 10 Hamptons Home Sales Of The First Half Of 2022

In the first half of 2022, the top 10 Hamptons home sales ranged in price from $21 million to four times that amount. Some of the deals came from off-market, “whisper” listings, so details are not readily available. At the same time, many buyers and sellers use limited liability companies to conceal their identities.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Man arrested for over a dozen burglaries in Town of Islip

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

