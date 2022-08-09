Read full article on original website
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
ABC News
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Recover deleted messages from Facebook’s Messenger app
Following up on our previous article on how to delete messages from Facebook’s or rather Meta’s Messenger app in this quick guide will show you how to recover deleted messages. If you or a family member have inadvertently deleted messages from the Meta Messenger app and would like to recover them, theses tips will show how to recover those deleted messages depending on how long it is been since the original message was deleted. Unfortunately sometimes though it is impossible to recover those messages that been deleted for quite some time.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Business Insider
How to delete a Facebook group on desktop or mobile
To delete a Facebook group, the owner has to remove every member and then leave the group. Only owners are able to delete Facebook groups — admins can just archive them. Archiving a Facebook group means that no new members will be able to join. Facebook group owners can...
Facebook will begin testing end-to-end encryption as default on Messenger app
Facebook announced on Thursday it will begin testing end-to-end encryption as the default option for some users of its Messenger app on Android and iOS. The development comes as the company is facing backlash for handing over messages to a Nebraska police department that aided the department in filing charges against a teen and her mother for allegedly conducting an illegal abortion.
Android Authority
How to report someone on Facebook
You shouldn't have to deal with hateful posts. Facebook is an excellent way to keep in touch with friends and family, get involved with local communities, and share common likes and interests. Of course, your Facebook timeline could actually be quite the opposite, with plenty of hateful posts to be seen on the platform. If you come across such offensive posts, you might want to report the person posting them. Here’s how to report someone on Facebook.
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
TODAY.com
WhatsApp unveils new privacy features, like who can see you online and more
WhatsApp announced new changes to its messaging app on Tuesday aimed at increasing privacy and giving more control to users. The new changes at the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., encompass three features: the ability to leave groups silently, choosing who can see you online and blocking screenshots for view-once messages.
Push for public release of warrant used to search Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has called for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”
Snapchat’s new feature lets parents see who their children are messaging
Snapchat has announced a new tool so parents can see who their child is talking to.The Family Centre will show parents their children’s friend list and who is communicating with them, but not what is being sent.The opt-in tool will require a parent and child’s Snapchat accounts to be friends in order to connect and set up Family Centre.Parents will then be able to confidentially report any accounts connected with their child that they have concerns about."Family Centre is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their...
AOL Corp
Hacker gained access to personal data following Twitter bug
Twitter announced on Friday that a hacker exploited a bug in its system and was offering to sell personal data they had obtained. The bug in question allowed an individual to submit an email address or a phone number and learn which specific account was associated with the information entered.
9to5Mac
Facebook Messenger testing E2E encrypted backups, messages, and calls
Facebook Messenger announced it’s testing end-to-end encrypted backups, while also bringing more updates on end-to-end encrypted messages and calls. Here’s what’s changing with the app. Facebook Messenger is now testing secure storage to back up messages in case people lose their phones or want to restore their...
