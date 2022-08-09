Hope Rises: Buffalo Blogger Beach Bash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday on Wake Up, we got to learn more about the upcoming Buffalo Blogger Beach Bash.

It’s a fundraiser for the Imagine for Youth Foundation, which is run by Micah and Amanda Hyde. They work with disadvantaged children, helping them “flourish both athletically and academically,” according to the organization’s website. Promoting wellness and health are also parts of Imagine for Youth’s goals.

Lindsay Riggs and Kayleigh Martin, as well as Hope Rises’ Kate Glaser, joined us Tuesday morning to share more about the upcoming event, which will take place on August 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Solé at Woodlawn Beach.

For information on tickets, which are listed for $20, click or tap here.

