Hope Rises: Buffalo Blogger Beach Bash

By Evan Anstey, Abby Fridmann
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday on Wake Up, we got to learn more about the upcoming Buffalo Blogger Beach Bash.

It’s a fundraiser for the Imagine for Youth Foundation, which is run by Micah and Amanda Hyde. They work with disadvantaged children, helping them “flourish both athletically and academically,” according to the organization’s website. Promoting wellness and health are also parts of Imagine for Youth’s goals.

Lindsay Riggs and Kayleigh Martin, as well as Hope Rises’ Kate Glaser, joined us Tuesday morning to share more about the upcoming event, which will take place on August 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Solé at Woodlawn Beach.

For information on tickets, which are listed for $20, click or tap here.

Abby Fridmann is an anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here .

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

