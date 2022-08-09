For a study, researchers sought to assess the shift in the frequency of unfavorable occurrences among hospitalized patients. The Medicare Patient Safety Monitoring System data from 2010 to 2019 were used in the serial cross-sectional analysis to evaluate patient adverse events while in the hospital. Acute myocardial infarction (17%), heart failure (17%), pneumonia (21%), and major surgical procedures (22%) were the 4 condition groups represented by 244,542 adult patients hospitalized in 3,156 US acute care hospitals from 2010 to 2019. Patients hospitalized from 2012 to 2019 for all other conditions were also included in the study (22%). ABout 21 metrics covering 4 adverse event domains—adverse medication events, hospital-acquired infections, adverse events following surgery, and general adverse events (hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and falls)—were included in the adverse event data (extracted from medical records). The results represented the cumulative change over time for the observed and risk-adjusted adverse event rates in the subpopulations.

