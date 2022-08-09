Read full article on original website
Oldest patient yet cured of HIV after receiving stem cell transplant
The oldest patient yet has been cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant for leukemia, researchers reported on Wednesday. While the transplant was planned to treat the now 66-year-old’s leukemia, the doctors also sought a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes Aids, a mechanism that first worked to cure the “Berlin patient”, Timothy Ray Brown, in 2007.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Lower Fruit and Vegetable Intake Seen in People With Chronic Kidney Disease
People with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are more likely to have a lower intake of fruits and vegetables than people without the condition, according to a new study published in the Journal of Renal Nutrition. Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease, which develops due to the damaging...
physiciansweekly.com
Hospitalized Patients: Trends in Adverse Event Rate
For a study, researchers sought to assess the shift in the frequency of unfavorable occurrences among hospitalized patients. The Medicare Patient Safety Monitoring System data from 2010 to 2019 were used in the serial cross-sectional analysis to evaluate patient adverse events while in the hospital. Acute myocardial infarction (17%), heart failure (17%), pneumonia (21%), and major surgical procedures (22%) were the 4 condition groups represented by 244,542 adult patients hospitalized in 3,156 US acute care hospitals from 2010 to 2019. Patients hospitalized from 2012 to 2019 for all other conditions were also included in the study (22%). ABout 21 metrics covering 4 adverse event domains—adverse medication events, hospital-acquired infections, adverse events following surgery, and general adverse events (hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and falls)—were included in the adverse event data (extracted from medical records). The results represented the cumulative change over time for the observed and risk-adjusted adverse event rates in the subpopulations.
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
I’ve Been Sick For Months But Never Tested Positive For COVID. Here’s What Doctors Tell Me.
“You don’t meet the diagnostic criteria for lupus, or anything,” the rheumatologist told me, her voice unwavering through the telehealth screen. “All of these blood tests point to a young, healthy woman.”. Her words set aflame something urgent within me. Something I had dulled over two months...
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
