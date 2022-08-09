Read full article on original website
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades
There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
State encourages New Yorkers to keep killing invasive spotted lanternflies
The Department of Agriculture and Markets updated New Yorkers Monday on its work to combat the spotted lanternfly.
Popular History Channel Show Coming To Upstate! Want to Believe?
Ready to explore the unexplained in Upstate New York? One of History Channel's longest running shows has announced they're stopping in the Capital Region this fall for a special live show. Running since 2009 and currently in the middle of its 18th season, this show has become a cult classic....
A Plea To Stop Feeding Bears In New York State [WATCH]
The summer of 2022 sure has been fun here in New York State! This has been the first summer in two years that we have been able to get back out and enjoy things together again. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about so many changes and for some families, so many...
See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs
Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
The Saratoga Farm That’s Helping Both Horses and Humans
The 27 acres of farmland owned by Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS) are alive with memories from four years’ worth of heart-lifting work involving some very special retired racehorses. One standout equine was Boots, who is now buried near a cluster of trees behind a therapy paddock. Even though it has been several years since the retired Standardbred racehorse passed away, her presence can still be felt in every corner of the farm.
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
Locally designed, built surf wave unveiled in Cohoes
Summer is in full effect, especially after last week's heat wave. And one way to cool off is by visiting a pool or water park near you.
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation
Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
From Pirates to Dinosaurs at These 14 New York Mini-Golf Courses
As a kid in the 1950s and 1960s it was an important part of any vacation that I went on with my parents and siblings. We jumped for joy as we pulled into the parking lot of a mini-golf, usually at our favorite vacation destination, the Adirondacks. Back in those...
Ghastly Toxic Spill In Upstate Creek Causes Mass Wildlife Death
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation say it may take an Upstate area "five years to recover" after a massive chemical spill. More than one thousand gallons of deadly pollutants seeped into a creek, wiping out a dozen species living there. The incident occurred on Sunday, when a pipe...
