Albany County, NY

96.1 The Breeze

The Most Mysterious Place In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
WIBX 950

The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades

There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
96.9 WOUR

Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?

Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Hot 99.1

See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs

Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
saratogaliving.com

The Saratoga Farm That’s Helping Both Horses and Humans

The 27 acres of farmland owned by Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS) are alive with memories from four years’ worth of heart-lifting work involving some very special retired racehorses. One standout equine was Boots, who is now buried near a cluster of trees behind a therapy paddock. Even though it has been several years since the retired Standardbred racehorse passed away, her presence can still be felt in every corner of the farm.
newyorkupstate.com

Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation

Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

