Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed three pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A driver who acknowledged falling asleep before striking three pedestrians, that resulted in the death of all of them, entered the equivalent of guilty pleas to civil driving infractions on Wednesday. A car driven by Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea, crossed the center line which resulted...
foxbangor.com
Grand jury indicts man for murder
ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
Unity man faces slew of charges following domestic incident in Montville
MONTVILLE, Maine — A man from Unity is facing multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident in Montville. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Morse Road, according to a release from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office. Responding deputies called in the Maine State Police Tactical Team for backup...
wgan.com
Police arrest Unity man following standoff
The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond to a standoff in Waldo County. Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance from a residence on Morse Road in Montville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trundy says...
foxbangor.com
Unity man faces multiple charges following alleged standoff
BELFAST — Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, made his initial appearance virtually in Waldo County Superior Court Wednesday. Nickerson was arrested early Tuesday morning following a confrontation with police. Judge Eric Walker presented Nickerson with a number of alleged offenses that he has been charged with in relation to...
wgan.com
Mechanic Falls man accused of stabbing neighbor faces assault charges
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his neighbor at a mobile home park in Mechanic Falls. 50-year-old Scott O’Donnell was charged Tuesday in connection with the alleged stabbing in May. According to the Sun Journal, O’Donnell faces up to 10 years behind bars on an...
lcnme.com
Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17
A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
Man accused of killing stepson makes first court appearance on Monday
MEXICO, Maine — A man accused of shooting and killing his stepson appeared virtually before a judge on Monday. Thomas Tellier, 53, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor. On Monday, an initial court appearance was held for Tellier. Tellier did not...
Lewiston Man in Custody After Chasing & Shooting at a Woman He Didn’t Even Know
A suspect is in custody following a chaotic scene in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday morning. The Lewiston Sun Journal is reporting that a man from Tall Pines Drive was apprehended and arrested after allegedly chasing a woman he didn't know and firing at her with a handgun through Lewiston's Riverwalk.
Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
wgan.com
Fugitive wanted in New Hampshire taken into custody after police pursuit in Portland
Police in Portland say they arrested a man wanted in New Hampshire following a brief pursuit on Monday. Police say 34-year-old Peter Curtis was located after a well-being check on a person sleeping in a truck on Sherman Street at High Street. Police said the truck had been stolen. Curtis...
wabi.tv
Chelsea man admits to falling asleep at the wheel in Augusta crash that killed 3
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The driver whose vehicle struck and killed three pedestrians in Augusta admitted on Wednesday in court to three counts of motor vehicle violation resulting in death, which are civil violations. 57-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in May of 2021...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police investigating pistol whipping of juvenile
ROCKLAND — Rockland police are investigating the alleged pistol whipping to a juvenile by another teen. According to a press release posted on the department’s Facebook page Aug. 8, Rockland Officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen Aug. 6 in regards to a juvenile who had been assaulted by another juvenile.
newscentermaine.com
Officials investigate fatal crash in Readfield
Kennebec County officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend. The man who died was not wearing a helmet at the time.
wgan.com
Drug seizure at Portland apartment leads to arrest
Police seized meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from a Portland apartment on Monday. Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss says Portland Police and drug agents searched the apartment on St. John Street on Monday. Investigators seized about 180 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack...
Maine Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Ditch in Readfield
As the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2022 appears to be on track to break Maine records, we are now reporting on what will be the third motorcycle fatality in Maine in just the last 7 days alone. According to WGME 13, a man was killed over the weekend near...
WMTW
"This wasn't self-defense": the mother of Mexico fatal shooting victim speaks out
MEXICO, Maine — Thomas Tellier, 52, faces murder charges in the death of his stepson 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor of Mexico, Maine. According to court documents, Thomas and Nicholas were having a dispute about Nicholas' interaction with his half-sibling, four-year-old Tommy, on Saturday. Following a verbal argument, Tellier went to his bedroom, retrieved a gun and shot at Nicholas multiple times, killing him in the hallway of their home.
