Rhode Island police captain charged with smashing man's head to ground
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A veteran police captain in Rhode Island shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the July 4 weekend was charged with simple assault Thursday. Providence Police Capt. Stephen Gencarella pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Sixth District Court in...
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
Providence police captain charged with assault in head-slam incident
Capt. Stephen Gencarella is charged with simple assault for the incident that was captured on camera.
Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
Driver cited in crash that killed beloved gardener
The driver who hit and killed an elderly woman in Providence over the weekend with his car has been cited, according to authorities.
NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager
Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
RISPCA makes 4 animal cruelty arrests
It was the third arrest this year for one of the suspects.
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Embattled Officer To Fight For Job After Excessive Force Incident
A Providence police captain is fighting the department's attempt to fire him for allegedly using excessive force. Stephen Gencarella was videoed slamming a suspect's head to the ground during an arrest over the Fourth of July weekend. Gencarella plans to challenge the administrative charges against him through a Law Enforcement...
Fall River police search for missing and endangered teen
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Thursday they are searching for a teen who was reported missing. Police said that 19-year-old Jovani Alvaro Ross, who’s believed to be endangered, was reported missing Friday. He’s known to hang around Prospect Street, Rock Street, and Kennedy Park,...
Taunton Police determine suspicious person at playground was teenager with pellet gun
TAUNTON — Chief Edward J. Walsh reports that Taunton Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Hopewell Park and determined the individual to be a teenager with a pellet gun. On Wednesday just before noon, Taunton Police received a 911 call from a Taunton Parks and...
$11,000 worth of over-the-counter medicine found in shoplifter's SUV, North Attleboro police say
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A man is facing charges after North Attleboro police say he stole several thousand dollars' worth of over-the-counter drugs in his vehicle. Namor Clarke, 30, of New York City, was taken into custody after a theft Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy, according to the Sun Chronicle.
Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2
WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police. ...
Violent Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Auburn
AUBURN - A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and rape charges was arrested on Tuesday in Auburn after being located by an Auburn Police officer. Reginald F. Neville, 21, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., was stopped while driving a 2009 Blue Hyundai Tucson in the parking lot of Ira Ford car dealership on Rt. 20. around 3 PM. Neville surrendered peacefully.
Three fined, ordered community service after admitting to illegal dumping
LINCOLN – Lincoln Municipal Court Judge Louis Grande had a clear message for the three people charged with violating Lincoln’s littering/illegal dumping ordinance, slapping them with hefty fines and community service. “This town is not your dumpster,” Grande told one of the accused litterbugs during last Wednesday’s court...
Brawl on Block Island Ferry leads to 8 arrests
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a reggae...
Police looking for Seekonk bank robbery suspect
The search is on for a man who robbed a Seekonk bank late last week.
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
