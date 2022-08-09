ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Kingstown, RI
Jamestown, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager

Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
CRANSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
iheart.com

Embattled Officer To Fight For Job After Excessive Force Incident

A Providence police captain is fighting the department's attempt to fire him for allegedly using excessive force. Stephen Gencarella was videoed slamming a suspect's head to the ground during an arrest over the Fourth of July weekend. Gencarella plans to challenge the administrative charges against him through a Law Enforcement...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fall River police search for missing and endangered teen

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Thursday they are searching for a teen who was reported missing. Police said that 19-year-old Jovani Alvaro Ross, who’s believed to be endangered, was reported missing Friday. He’s known to hang around Prospect Street, Rock Street, and Kennedy Park,...
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police.    ...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Violent Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Auburn

AUBURN - A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and rape charges was arrested on Tuesday in Auburn after being located by an Auburn Police officer. Reginald F. Neville, 21, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., was stopped while driving a 2009 Blue Hyundai Tucson in the parking lot of Ira Ford car dealership on Rt. 20. around 3 PM. Neville surrendered peacefully.
Valley Breeze

Three fined, ordered community service after admitting to illegal dumping

LINCOLN – Lincoln Municipal Court Judge Louis Grande had a clear message for the three people charged with violating Lincoln’s littering/illegal dumping ordinance, slapping them with hefty fines and community service. “This town is not your dumpster,” Grande told one of the accused litterbugs during last Wednesday’s court...
LINCOLN, RI
FOX 61

Brawl on Block Island Ferry leads to 8 arrests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a reggae...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy