Ars Technica

Amazon begins large-scale rollout of palm print-based payments

Amazon will expand its Amazon One palm print checkout system to dozens of Whole Foods locations, marking the most significant expansion of the technology that was introduced in 2020. Amazon One allows customers to speedily check out at retail locations using only their palm prints after storing a scan of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Independent

Amazon gives Alexa a new name

Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”.  Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy

If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
TECHNOLOGY
#Irobot#Roomba#Customer Data#Reuters#Zdnet
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
LADbible

Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
inputmag.com

Xiaomi’s mind-reading headband controls smart devices with your brain

Yelling at your voice assistants is great and all, but what if you could simply think your TV into turning on? Chinese mainstay, Xiaomi, is here to potentially make that possibility a reality with its MiGu Headband that can read your brainwaves and translate them into a specific function. It’s...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to get your brand ready for Web3 before your tech is

The opportunity is huge. The chance to build a vision of the web that is firmly in the hands of the people who use it every day. Web3 comes with a large amount of optimism for new use cases, new approaches, and new experiences. And the journey is well underway to delve into the retelling of the internet’s story that goes beyond 2022.
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon

Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Anker's Eufy robot vacuums are up to 47 percent off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Some folks who are in the market for a robot vacuum might...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

With iRobot acquisition, Amazon wants to scan every inch of your home

On Friday, the retail juggernaut announced a $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of the Roomba series of robotic vacuum cleaners. Although not yet approved, many privacy experts are already concerned about the deal. Acquisitions and mergers are not uncommon in the technology industry. However, many believe that Amazon's...
BUSINESS

