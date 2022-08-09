Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Amazon begins large-scale rollout of palm print-based payments
Amazon will expand its Amazon One palm print checkout system to dozens of Whole Foods locations, marking the most significant expansion of the technology that was introduced in 2020. Amazon One allows customers to speedily check out at retail locations using only their palm prints after storing a scan of...
The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: 08 2022
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
Amazon gives Alexa a new name
Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”. Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Job Applicant's 20-Word Resume Stuns Internet: 'Straight to the Point'
One person joked on Reddit that the applicant must have been "playing hard to get" - but others read between the lines.
JOBS・
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
How to turn an Amazon Fire tablet into a smart home hub with Device Dashboard
Ditch the Echo speakers and control your entire Alexa-enabled smart home thanks to Device Dashboard on your Amazon Fire tablet.
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Locate secret spy cameras and find out whether you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
'Will hurt us more than help us:' Don't hold your breath waiting for Apple to turn Android text bubbles from green to blue — it keeps people buying iPhones
Google wants Apple to adopt a new standard called RCS for green bubblers. But Apple has no reason to — iMessage keeps users locked into its ecosystem.
inputmag.com
Xiaomi’s mind-reading headband controls smart devices with your brain
Yelling at your voice assistants is great and all, but what if you could simply think your TV into turning on? Chinese mainstay, Xiaomi, is here to potentially make that possibility a reality with its MiGu Headband that can read your brainwaves and translate them into a specific function. It’s...
TechRadar
How to get your brand ready for Web3 before your tech is
The opportunity is huge. The chance to build a vision of the web that is firmly in the hands of the people who use it every day. Web3 comes with a large amount of optimism for new use cases, new approaches, and new experiences. And the journey is well underway to delve into the retelling of the internet’s story that goes beyond 2022.
iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon
Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches AWS Private 5G so companies can build their own 4G mobile networks
AWS first announced AWS Private 5G in early preview late last year, but it’s now officially available to AWS customers starting in its U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. East (N. Virginia), and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with plans to roll it out internationally “in the near future.”. But —...
Engadget
Anker's Eufy robot vacuums are up to 47 percent off at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Some folks who are in the market for a robot vacuum might...
Apple Insider
With iRobot acquisition, Amazon wants to scan every inch of your home
On Friday, the retail juggernaut announced a $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of the Roomba series of robotic vacuum cleaners. Although not yet approved, many privacy experts are already concerned about the deal. Acquisitions and mergers are not uncommon in the technology industry. However, many believe that Amazon's...
